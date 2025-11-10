REACTION: Impact of two deadly typhoons, Super Typhoon Fung-wong (Uwan) and Typhoon Kalmaegi (Tino)

Responding to the impact of two deadly typhoons, Super Typhoon Fung-wong (local name: Uwan) and Typhoon Kalmaegi (local name: Tino), Maria Rosario Felizco, Oxfam Pilipinas Executive Director said:

“Two deadly typhoons in a span of one week in the world’s most disaster-prone country must be enough to convince the government leaders of the Philippines and other countries to act urgently and seriously to end the climate crisis.

“We are deeply alarmed by the destruction wrought by Super Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-Wong), which has battered communities still reeling from the impacts of previous disasters. We are working closely with local partners and mobilizing urgent support for families who have lost shelter, livelihoods, and access to basic services.

“As we witness intensified flooding, the displacement of 1.4 million people, and increasing humanitarian needs in Uwan’s wake, Oxfam urges swift, coordinated action to reach the most vulnerable—particularly women, children, persons with disabilities, and those in remote and high-risk areas.

“But lifesaving assistance must be complemented by investments in climate-responsive programs and policies and durable solutions that will ultimately reduce people’s vulnerability to hazards.”