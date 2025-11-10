AHA podcast: Preventing Type 2 Diabetes Before It Starts — Inside Children’s Wisconsin’s Diabetes Prevention Clinic 

Elizabeth Dabrowski, M.D., pediatric endocrinologist at Children’s Wisconsin, and Matthew Edwards, R.D., diabetes care and education specialist at Children’s Wisconsin Diabetes Prevention Clinic, share how a collaborative approach — including endocrinologists, dietitians and physical therapists — empowers families to make sustainable lifestyle changes. Discover why focusing on prevention over treatment may be the most powerful medicine of all in the fight against Type 2 diabetes. LISTEN NOW

