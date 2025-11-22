CMS releases update on post-shutdown provider claims

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released an updated notice Nov. 20 on the processing of Medicare provider claims impacted by the government shutdown. The agency said it instructed Medicare Administrative Contractors to conduct mass adjustments to any paid claims that are inconsistent with the government funding legislation, which retroactively restored many payment provisions through Jan. 30. This includes a payment adjustment for low-volume inpatient hospitals and one for the Medicare-dependent Hospital program. In addition, CMS said that hospitals can resubmit returned claims for telehealth services and the Acute Hospital Care at Home program dated Oct. 1 or later.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.