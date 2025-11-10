Honoring Southeast Asian Women Through Storytelling: 'Missing Voices from the Vietnam War Era' Premieres November 12

A documentary premiere & celebration uplifting the untold stories of Cambodian, Hmong, Lao, and Vietnamese women whose courage carried generations forward.

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new documentary Missing Voices from the Vietnam War Era: The Stories of Southeast Asian Women uplifts the lived experiences of Southeast Asian women whose stories of survival, strength, and courage have too often been left out of history. Through storytelling and cross-ethnic collaboration, the film reclaims narratives that continue to shape the resilience and progress of Minnesota’s Southeast Asian communities today.The film is an initiative of the Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL), the Cambodian American Partnership of Minnesota (CAP-MN), and Vietnamese Social Services (VSS). The premiere and community celebration will take place on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, from 5:30 to 8:30 PM at The Lowlands in Saint Paul.“This project pays tribute to the resilience and strength of Southeast Asian women who have courageously rebuilt their lives in Minnesota,” said ThaoMee Xiong, Executive and Network Director of CAAL. “Their lived experiences affirm that storytelling is not only a powerful tool for healing, but also a vital means of reclaiming agency and fostering empowerment.”The evening’s program will be led by community leader and attorney Irene Kao and will include remarks from Representative and Mayor-Elect Kaohly Vang Her. The highlight of the program will be a panel with the film’s storytellers — Bounnthavy Kiatoukysy-Thao, Bounnhunh Phetchantho, Le Nguyen, and Sinoy Chem — whose courage changed the trajectory of a generation.Event DetailsMissing Voices from the Vietnam War Era: The Stories of Southeast Asian WomenWednesday, November 12, 20255:30–8:30 PMThe Lowlands — 160 Wabasha St S, Saint Paul, MN 55107Presented by the Coalition of Asian American Leaders, the Cambodian American Partnership of Minnesota, and Vietnamese Social Services.About the Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL):Founded in 2013, CAAL is a cross-sector network of Asian American leaders working to advance equity, justice, and prosperity for Minnesota’s Asian American community. Through advocacy, leadership development, narrative change, and direct investment, CAAL builds power with and for those most often excluded from institutional decision-making. To learn more about the Coalition of Asian American Leaders, visit www.caalmn.org About the Cambodian American Partnership of Minnesota (CAP-MN):CAP-MN builds a resilient and connected community that honors Cambodian history and fosters belonging. Through cultural preservation, arts, and community collaboration, CAP-MN uplifts Cambodian identity and ensures its stories and traditions continue to thrive across generations. Learn more at www.capmn.org About Vietnamese Social Services (VSS):VSS supports refugees and immigrants across the Twin Cities through programs that strengthen economic stability, education, and health. Dedicated to preserving cultural identity while fostering unity and opportunity, VSS serves more than 12,000 individuals annually from diverse communities. To learn more, visit www.vssmn.org

