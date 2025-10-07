Community Gathers for Historic St. Paul Mayoral Forum Showcasing City’s Growing Diversity – TONIGHT

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Saint Paul mayoral election reflects a historic moment for the city—one defined by growing diversity, civic engagement, and community power.“People of color in Saint Paul have the power to determine the outcome of this election. African Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans, and Native Americans together represent an estimated 43.7 percent of the city’s population ,” said ThaoMee Xiong, Executive & Network Director of the Coalition of Asian American Leaders. “If we all come together to vote for the best candidate, we decide the future of this city. This is the power of racial solidarity.”The Coalition of Asian American Leaders, in partnership with the African American Leadership Forum and Future of Us, invites all community members to a St. Paul Mayoral Candidate Forum on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation.This timely event offers community members a chance to hear directly from candidates in a historic election year for the city. Confirmed candidates include Melvin Carter, Kaohly Vang Her, Yan Chen, Adam Dullinger, and Mike Hilborn.Saint Paul is home to the largest Asian American and Pacific Islander population in Minnesota— about 18% of the city’s 311,000 residents, or just under 55,000 people . This year’s mayoral field includes two Asian American women, one of whom currently serves in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Their candidacies highlight the growing visibility of Asian American leadership and the collective strength of Saint Paul’s communities of color, who continue to shape the city’s future through civic participation and public service.This year’s mayoral race marks a pivotal moment for Saint Paul. For the first time, the city’s mayor will be elected to a three-year term, part of the city’s transition from odd-year to even-year elections. This alignment with the 2028 presidential election cycle is designed to increase civic participation and voter turnout.Saint Paul’s City Council further reflects this shift toward inclusive leadership, with the majority of the seven-member body now composed of women of color, a testament to the city’s changing demographics.The mayor’s office holds significant executive authority, making this decision especially critical as Saint Paul navigates key issues such as public safety, affordable housing, education, economic opportunity, and support for small businesses.“This year’s election is more than a race for mayor—it’s about the kind of city we want to become,” Xiong said. “When our communities show up, ask questions, and engage in civic life, we strengthen the foundation of our democracy. The diversity we see among candidates and on the City Council is a reflection of the people of Saint Paul—and that’s something to celebrate and sustain.”Voters will use ranked choice voting, allowing them to rank candidates by preference rather than selecting just one. With early voting already underway, residents have more flexibility to make their voices heard and help shape the city’s future.Event Details:Tuesday, October 7, 20255:30 PM – 8:00 PMAmherst H. Wilder Foundation – 451 Lexington Parkway N., Saint Paul, MN 55104For more information, bit.ly/SPMCF2025.About the Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL):Founded in 2013, CAAL is a cross-sector network of Asian American leaders working to advance equity, justice, and prosperity for Minnesota’s Asian American community. Through advocacy, leadership development, narrative change, and direct investment, CAAL builds power with and for those most often excluded from institutional decision-making.About the African American Leadership ForumAfrican American Leadership Forum operates as a think-and-do tank, converting research-based thought on social issues into action-oriented agendas and solutions that address the fundamental causes of racial injustice. Their mission is to create a radical future for Black Minnesotans by advancing Black-centered policies and solutions that actualize true liberation. They envision a prosperous future for Black Minnesota communities—a tomorrow that is inclusive, vibrant, fair, and where Black excellence excels in all forms. They imagine innovative problem-solving to achieve racial harmony while empowering Black communities with resources to manifest an equitable future for themselves.About Future of Us:Future of Us is a vibrant force for political and social transformation, rooted in storytelling, advocacy and community building to empower young Asian Americans in Minnesota to harness their collective power.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.