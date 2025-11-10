Ytech Secures $565M in Construction Financing for The Residences at 1428 Brickell

The Residences at 1428 Brickell (Credit: The Boundary for Ytech) Yamal Yidios, CEO of Ytech (Credit: Ytech) Private Dining Hummingbird - The Residences at 1428 Brickell (Credit: The Boundary for Ytech)

This construction financing marks one of the largest residential project loans in the U.S. this year.

The financing we’ve secured for The Residences at 1428 Brickell underscores the capital market’s confidence in our vision and execution – in design, sales, and construction progress.” — Yamal Yidios, CEO of Ytech

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yamal Yidios’ firm, Ytech, announced it has secured $565 million in construction financing from J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) and Sculptor Real Estate for The Residences at 1428 Brickell, a 70-story residential condominium tower already under active construction and more than 60 percent sold. The financing marks a significant milestone for one of the most visionary developments in the U.S. luxury market as the first-ever residential tower in the world partially powered by the sun.

J.P. Morgan provided financing as the senior lender, with Sculptor Real Estate as the junior lender for the development. Melissa Rose and Brian Gaswirth of JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower in arranging the financing. This financing marks one of the largest condo residential project loans secured in the U.S. in 2025, underscoring the impact this development will have on Miami’s highly competitive real estate market.

“The financing we’ve secured for The Residences at 1428 Brickell underscores the capital market’s confidence in our vision and execution – in design, sales, and construction progress,” said Yamal Yidios, CEO of Ytech. “We’re grateful to all who have supported this journey. J.P. Morgan and Sculptor’s involvement further strengthens our position as we continue construction of a tower defined by unmatched quality, timeless design, and meaningful innovation, setting a new benchmark for Brickell and Miami’s luxury market."

1428 Brickell’s appeal lies in its elevated and sophisticated proposition: a residential-only tower built around thoughtful living, intelligent layouts, and materials that far exceed industry standards. This value proposition is highly attractive to discerning buyers, many of whom are from key U.S. markets such as Miami, New York, Chicago, and San Francisco, as well as from more than 17 countries across Latin America and Europe. With demand now concentrated in the three- and four-bedroom lines, the project resonates with those seeking a long-term, end-user quality residence in the heart of Miami’s most dynamic neighborhood.

The Residences at 1428 Brickell is a limited collection of 195 ultra-luxury homes ranging from $4.4 million to $10 million. Designed for privacy, the project is entirely residential. Residences span from 1,800 to 4,000 square feet, with many featuring flow-through layouts that maximize natural light from Biscayne Bay to the city skyline. Select residences are two stories, offering a rare sense of scale and the intimacy of a single-family home in the sky. Every residence features meticulously crafted details such as Italian-made Arclinea kitchens, Rimadesio glass partitions, carved-stone tubs, and premium OptiGray® glass glazing. Unlike many luxury condominiums, closets are delivered finished, solid concrete demising walls between units significantly reduce sound transmission, and ceiling heights reach 11 feet. Residences in The Lower Penthouse Collection range from $10 million to $20 million and offer between 4,000 and 7,000 square feet of living space with 12-foot ceiling heights. The tower’s crown jewel is its two $60 million upper penthouses with extraordinary 30-foot ceilings, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and two east-facing balconies that frame panoramic views of the bay and beyond.

“We are excited to join Ytech in its pursuit of bringing this groundbreaking project representing the future of luxury residential development to Miami,” said Rose of JLL Capital Markets. “With its strong sales performance, world-class design, and innovative sustainability features, The Residences at 1428 Brickell is a landmark addition to Miami’s skyline.”

Greenberg Traurig attorneys Kimberly LeCompete and Eric Fisher along with Stuart Kapp of Kapp Morrison represented Ytech in the transaction. J.P. Morgan was represented by Noam Haberman of Gibson Dunn and Sculptor Real Estate was represented by Ilya Leyvi of Adler & Stachenfeld.

As seen inside the residences, every detail throughout the building has been crafted to the highest standard. Over 80,000 square feet of resident-only amenities are located at the top of the tower, 850 feet in the sky, offering privacy, stunning panoramic water views, and world-class wellness. Amenities include three pools with one located at the top of the tower, an expansive 10,000 square foot fitness center with a weight room, HIIT room, an indoor/outdoor yoga room, and a two-story wine and fine art lounge. Residents also can enjoy beautifully curated social spaces such as a private dining room featuring a custom Vaselli stone kitchen, an immersive spa with aquatic therapy, state-of-the-art office suites, and fully furnished guest residences, each designed to enhance privacy, promote balance, and support a refined lifestyle.

The Residences at 1428 Brickell offers an unparalleled level of personalized service designed to evoke the ease and refinement of a private estate. Each residence is assigned an estate manager to handle day-to-day needs from maintenance and deliveries to personal reservations. A dedicated wellness concierge provides tailored support across fitness, nutrition, and restorative treatments. Just outside the building, residents enjoy effortless access to celebrated restaurants, boutique retail, and serene walking paths – all while preserving a sense of privacy and calm. Arrival is discreet and secure, through a gated, residents-only porte cochère with 24/7 valet and staffed security. The result is a lifestyle that seamlessly blends vibrant urban living with the discretion and comfort of a private estate.

For an exclusive glimpse into this masterpiece or to explore more about The Residences at 1428 Brickell, schedule a tour of their sales gallery located at the Nolan House, a restored 100-year-old mansion in Brickell, by calling 305-706-1428 or visiting 1428brickell.com.

About Ytech

Founded in 2006, Ytech is a real estate development firm headquartered in Miami, Florida. Led by visionary Yamal Yidios, the firm’s pipeline includes more than $3 billion in luxury development projects just within the Brickell neighborhood. The firm’s history also includes a presence in 25 submarkets across the southeastern United States involving the development and ownership of more than 10 million square feet of property. For more information, please visit https://ytech.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.