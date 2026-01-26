Yamal Yidios’ Ytech Launches New Documentary, 'The Story Behind 1428 Brickell'

The Story Behind 1428 Brickell (Credit: The Boundary for Ytech) The Residences at 1428 Brickell (Credit: The Boundary for Ytech) Yamal Yidios, CEO of Ytech (Credit: Ytech)

Released on YouTube, “The Story Behind 1428 Brickell” details the design process and inspiration behind one of Miami’s most anticipated projects

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yamal Yidios’ Miami-based real estate development firm, Ytech, has released, “The Story Behind 1428 Brickell,” an award-winning 30-minute documentary. The short film offers an exclusive look at the visionary design and process that led to the creation of The Residences at 1428 Brickell, a project currently under construction that has raised the bar for luxury residences in South Florida. Now streaming on Ytech’s official YouTube channel, its launch comes on the heels of the project securing $565 million in construction financing from J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM).

Presented by Ytech, The Story Behind 1428 Brickell follows the team behind the project as it moves from concept to reality. To ensure every stage of the development was thoughtfully documented, Ytech brought together its global teams and spent extensive time filming across Miami and Italy, gathering insights, perspectives, and moments that paint a vivid picture of the creation of The Residences at 1428 Brickell. The film received recognition from both The Telly Awards and the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts’ Communicator Awards.

“Great residences are the sum of hundreds of carefully considered decisions,” said Yamal Yidios, CEO of Ytech. “This documentary captures our unique process and how a focus on superior design, exceptional craftsmanship, and meaningful innovation shaped The Residences at 1428 Brickell. Luxury is defined by details, and we share this film to make that method visible: how we think, how we choose, and how we hold every decision to the highest standard.”

Ytech’s 11-chapter documentary offers an intimate look into the vision, design, and craftsmanship behind The Residences at 1428 Brickell. From the brand’s guiding principles to the integration of nature, sustainability, and expert material sourcing, the film traces every step of the creative journey. Featuring insights from Ytech’s leadership and renowned partners, such as ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and Arquitectonica, the documentary captures how these elements converge to redefine luxury living in Miami.

Viewers hear directly from Yamal Yidios, alongside Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel, the minds behind Milan-based ACPV ARCHITECTS, a world-renowned architecture and interior design firm, who together with Ytech designed the interiors for The Residences at 1428 Brickell. Fueled by a mutual commitment to quality and excellence, Citterio and Viel share insight on how their vision for the interiors were formed, how ACPV ARCHITECTS’ penchant for designing the art of living was woven into the project, and the manner behind selecting the materials that form The Residences at 1428 Brickell.

“The Residences at 1428 Brickell was developed through countless hours of collaboration with Ytech and went far beyond the typical client-architect relationship; it was a meeting of minds and values,” said Antonio Citterio, Chairman and Co-Founder of ACPV ARCHITECTS. “Together, we created something timeless, a place of quality. Telling a story like this is rare in our industry, but for a project of this caliber, it was essential.”

The Residences at 1428 Brickell is a limited collection of 195 ultra-luxury homes priced from $4 million to $60 million and is the world's first residential tower partially powered by the sun. Designed for privacy, the project is entirely residential. Standard residences span from 1,800 to 4,000 square feet, with many featuring flow-through layouts that maximize natural light from Biscayne Bay to the city skyline. Select residences are two stories, offering a rare sense of scale and the intimacy of a single-family home in the sky. Every residence features meticulously crafted details such as Italian-made Arclinea kitchens, Rimadesio glass partitions, carved-stone tubs, and premium OptiGray® glass glazing. Unlike many luxury condominiums, closets are delivered finished, solid concrete demising walls between units significantly reduce sound transmission, and ceiling heights reach 11 feet.

Residences in The Lower Penthouse Collection range from $10 million to $20 million and offer between 4,000 and 7,000 square feet of living space with 12-foot ceiling heights. The tower’s crown jewel is its two $60 million upper penthouses with extraordinary 30-foot ceilings, seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and two east-facing balconies that frame panoramic views of the bay and beyond.

“Elevating a design into something of consequence is only born from a sequence of precise decisions,” added Patricia Viel, Co-Founder of ACPV ARCHITECTS. “This documentary reveals those layers and how they translate into spaces that separate the meaningful from the ordinary and profoundly impact the resident.”

As seen inside the residences, every detail throughout the building has been crafted to the highest standard. Over 80,000 square feet of resident-only amenities are located at the top of the tower, 850 feet in the sky, offering privacy, stunning panoramic water views, and world-class wellness. Amenities include three pools with one located at the top of the tower, an expansive 10,000 square foot fitness center with a weight room, HIIT room, an indoor/outdoor yoga room, and a two-story wine and spirits lounge. Residents also can enjoy beautifully curated social spaces such as a private dining room featuring a custom Vaselli stone kitchen, an immersive spa with aquatic therapy, state-of-the-art office suites, and fully furnished guest residences, each designed to enhance privacy, promote balance, and support a refined lifestyle.

For an exclusive glimpse into this masterpiece or to explore more about The Residences at 1428 Brickell, schedule a tour of their sales gallery located at the Nolan House mansion in Brickell by calling 305-706-1428 or visiting 1428brickell.com.

About Ytech

Founded in 2006, Ytech is a real estate development firm headquartered in Miami, Florida. Led by visionary Yamal Yidios, the firm’s pipeline includes more than $3 billion in luxury development projects just within the Brickell neighborhood. The firm’s history also includes a presence in 25 submarkets across the southeastern United States involving the development and ownership of more than 10 million square feet of property. For more information, please visit https://ytech.com.

About ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel

ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel is an international collective with the aim of nurturing shared well-being through unique, high-profile architectural solutions worldwide. Founded in 2000 by Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel, the studio is currently enhanced by the creativity of more than 230 professionals and the leadership of 13 partners. From urban planning to residential and mixed-use developments, from corporate campuses to public buildings and hotels, each ACPV ARCHITECTS project embodies a new vision where nature and the noblest human aspirations can find new centrality. https://acpvarchitects.com.

ACPV ARCHITECTS press office contact: pressoffice@acpvarchitects.com

