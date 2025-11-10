Phillips Law Group Ranked in 2026 Best Law Firms for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in Phoenix

Firm earns Regional Tier 2; recognition places it among the top 3.8% of U.S. firms

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phillips Law Group was named to the 2026 Best Law Firms list with a Regional Tier 2 ranking in Phoenix for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. Best Law Firms is independently produced by Best Lawyers.

Now in its 16th edition, Best Law Firms drew on more than 110,000 client references, 70,000 peer-lawyer surveys, and nearly 1,000 interviews with firm leaders this year. Only about 3.8% of U.S. firms earn a ranking, underscoring the level of peer recognition this honor represents.

Managing Attorney Nasser Abujbarah, recognized in The Best Lawyers in America 2026 for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, said the ranking reflects the firm’s commitment to clients harmed by negligence.

“This acknowledgment highlights a team that shows up for people when the stakes are high,” Abujbarah said. “We’re proud to stand with injury victims across Arizona and to keep pushing for results that help families move forward.”

The firm was also ranked in the 2025 Best Law Firms results with a Phoenix Tier 2 placement in the same category. Eligibility for Best Law Firms requires at least one lawyer recognized in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America; rankings are issued in national and metropolitan tiers to compare performance by market and practice area. Abujbarah has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2024.

Based at 3101 North Central Ave #1500 Phoenix, AZ 85012, Phillips Law Group represents injury victims across Arizona and the Southwest. Founded by Jeffrey Phillips, the firm and its affiliated offices have served more than 185,000 clients over 30 years in Arizona, California, Utah, New York, and nationwide, recovering more than $2 billion.

About Phillips Law Group

Phillips Law Group has earned its outstanding reputation throughout Phoenix, Arizona, and beyond. Founding partner Jeffrey Phillips is a seasoned trial lawyer and the founder of Phillips & Associates Law Firm and other Phillips & Associates firms. He and his firms have represented more than 185,000 consumer clients over more than 30 years in Arizona, California, Utah, New York, and nationwide. Today, Nasser Abujbarah leads the firm to support clients in pursuing justice and has been recognized by the Best Lawyers in America for his exceptional work in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. In total, the Phillips team has recovered over two billion dollars for its clients and helped secure justice for thousands.

