Phillips Law Group Managing Attorney Named to Best Lawyers in America 2026

Recognition Highlights National Impact and Leadership in Personal Injury Law

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nasser Abujbarah, a top Arizona lawyer and managing attorney of Phillips Law Group, has been named to the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers in America for his work in personal injury litigation.

Abujbarah was selected based on peer recognition and professional achievement, marking another milestone in a legal career that was inspired by his parents’ hard work. As a first-generation immigrant, he attributes much of his success to his pursuit of the American dream.

“This award means a lot to me personally. I saw my parents do what it takes to make it in this country, coming from Jordan, and earning this distinction amongst my peers is astounding,” said Abujbarah. “It’s a testament to our hard work at the firm and endless pursuit of being the voice for the voiceless.”

Abujbarah is licensed to practice in Arizona and represents clients in various claims involving negligence, including motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, and wrongful death. He cites his numerous seven-figure settlements and verdicts for clients as some of his best achievements in his illustrious legal career.

Selection to Best Lawyers in America is based entirely on peer review. The process is designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographic and legal practice areas. The list is widely regarded as one of the most credible measures of legal integrity and capability in the United States.

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Phillips Law Group has helped secure more than $2 billion in compensation for victims of negligence and misconduct. The firm is recognized for its role in several multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements, including a $23 million result for an injured client.

Phillips Law Group maintains a commitment to clear communication, legal guidance, and advocacy throughout the legal process.

For more information, visit https://phillipslaw.com.

About Phillips Law Group

Phillips Law Group has earned its outstanding reputation throughout Phoenix, Arizona, and beyond. Founding partner Jeffrey Phillips is a seasoned trial lawyer and the founder of Phillips & Associates Law Firm and other Phillips & Associates firms. He and his firms have represented more than 155,000 consumer clients over the past 30 years in Arizona, California, Utah, and nationwide. Today, Nasser Abujbarah leads the firm to support clients in pursuing justice and has been recognized by the Best Lawyers in America for his exceptional work in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. In total, the Phillips team has recovered over two billion dollars for its clients and helped secure justice for thousands.

