BenaVest Helps Americans Navigate 2026 ACA and Health Plan Premium Increases

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenaVest , a leading national insurance Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency specializing in Affordable Care Act (ACA) and major health insurance carriers, is stepping up to assist consumers nationwide as carriers issue letters notifying members of significant 2026 premium increases — in some cases, as high as 30 percent.Recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) shows that insurers have requested an average 15% premium increase for ACA Marketplace plans in 2026, marking the most significant increase in years. Many carriers attribute these rate hikes to rising medical costs and the expiration of enhanced federal subsidies.“If you’ve received a notice about your health plan rates increasing, BenaVest is here to help,” said Regina Sara, Agency Manager at BenaVest. “We connect consumers with health insurance options from both the ACA Marketplace and major carriers, offering free tools to compare plans and evaluate available savings.”How BenaVest Helps Consumers Compare Coverage OptionsBenaVest provides nationwide assistance through licensed and certified agents who offer guidance on:– Comparing health plan options– Evaluating eligibility for subsidies– Exploring alternatives for individuals and families affected by rate increases– Educating on Metal Levels and Affordability: Bronze Plans vs Silver PlansThe organization also operates local enrollment centers in multiple states to support in-person consultations during the 2026 Open Enrollment Period.“Our goal is to ensure consumers have access to clear information and professional guidance so they can make confident health coverage decisions for the upcoming year,” added Sara.No Direct Cost to ConsumersBenaVest does not charge consumers for its services. Licensed agents are compensated through standard commissions paid by insurance carriers, which are already included in plan premiums. Whether consumers enroll independently through the Health Insurance Marketplace or with BenaVest assistance, the total premium cost remains the same.All BenaVest agents are fully licensed professionals who have completed state licensing requirements and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) certification, ensuring compliance and integrity throughout the enrollment process.About BenaVestBenaVest is a national insurance organization that helps individuals, families, and employers secure quality health coverage through the ACA Marketplace and private health insurance carriers. With a focus on transparency, education, and consumer empowerment, BenaVest provides bilingual support, guidance from licensed agents, and nationwide local enrollment assistance.For more information, visit www.benavest.com

