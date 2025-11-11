Sons of Tun Pest Control Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Pest Control in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

Award Winning Pest Control in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Commercial pest services Residential pest services Property management pest services

WAUWATOSA, WI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Pest Control in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin has been awarded to Sons of Tun Pest Control. This recognition honors Sons of Tun Pest Control for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Sons of Tun Pest Control is a leading pest control company in Wauwatosa, known for its reliable and high-quality services. Founded by Marine Corps Veterans, Adrian and Brian, the company was built on the values of honor, courage, and commitment. After gaining experience in a larger pest control firm, they decided to establish their own business focused on integrity, personalized service, and customer satisfaction. Sons of Tun Pest Control offers residential, commercial, and property management pest solutions, including treatments for bees, wasps, rodents, mosquitoes, spiders, bed bugs, cockroaches, fleas, and ants. Proudly Veteran owned and operated, Sons of Tun Pest Control is dedicated to providing exceptional service at fair prices while building lasting relationships within the Wauwatosa community and surrounding areas.When it came time to select this year's recipient, Sons of Tun Pest Control stood out as a reputable company in the pest control industry. Known for its experienced and hardworking team, Sons of Tun Pest Control has earned a strong reputation within the Wauwatosa community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Sons of Tun Pest Control's communication and exceptional service:"We found two carpenter ants so we were looking for an exterminator. We have three dogs and a son so we wanted to make sure it was safe too and preferably not having to leave our house for hours. They were super nice on the phone and set up an appointment. Showed up on time and were very helpful and good with answering my questions. Sprayed that day! Thought it would take another visit! We feel much better with knowing that they will help us and not have carpenter ant issues.""Amazing guys! Very good at communicating. Great at what they do. Very knowledgeable. Zero issues when requesting a call back for those in-between scheduled appointment pests. Would highly recommend to anyone in search of pest control. We started just for a preventive treatment, and couldn't be happier with the services!""Sons of Tun are a veteran based business. Both owners are former Marines. Respect! Their service is outstanding and their dedication to details are spot on! We use them for our personal residence and also for our Assisted Living facilities.""I'm absolutely thrilled with Adrian and Sons of Tun. They came out quickly and helped me devise a plan to take care of the mice, mosquitos, and terrible tick population I have. After just one treatment I'm already seeing great results and I will recommend them to all of my real estate clients, friends, and family. Thank you!"The Sons of Tun Pest Control team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding project results for every client.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.

