reLink Medical Named a Premier Inc. Contracted Supplier to Simplify Medical Equipment Disposition Through reLink360™

reLink Medical Named a Premier Inc. Contracted Supplier

TWINSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- reLink Medical, the nation’s leading provider of medical equipment lifecycle and disposition solutions, has been named a contracted supplier with Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company that unites an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers.Through this agreement, Premier members gain preferred access to reLink360™, reLink Medical’s comprehensive End-of-Life Equipment Management Program designed to help healthcare providers simplify equipment removal, track assets, recover value, and support sustainability across their facilities.reLink360™: A Comprehensive Equipment Management SolutionThe reLink360™ Program provides a complete, turnkey approach to medical equipment disposition built around four key pillars: actionable insights, white-glove logistics, value recovery, and sustainability.Through the secure reLink360 Portal, every asset is barcoded, tracked, and visible in real time—delivering full transparency, compliance documentation, and audit-ready reporting from pickup to final processing. reLink’s nationwide logistics network ensures safe, efficient, and compliant removal and transportation services with minimal disruption to hospital operations.By leveraging market intelligence and data analytics, reLink identifies the best path for each asset—resale, trade-in, or certified recycling—so members can maximize financial return. By extending the life cycle of medical devices through responsible reuse and recycling, reLink helps hospitals reduce waste, recover value, and achieve their environmental and ESG goals.Leadership Perspective“Our designation as a Premier contracted supplier helps hospitals take a smarter, more transparent approach to managing medical equipment at the end of its life,” said Gregory Hemphill, Chief Revenue Officer at reLink Medical. “Through reLink360, members gain data visibility, financial recovery, and peace of mind knowing every device is managed responsibly.”With more than 400,000 square feet of regional processing and distribution space across the U.S., reLink Medical delivers consistent, compliant solutions that support both operational efficiency and sustainability.About reLink MedicalreLink Medical is the healthcare industry’s trusted partner for medical equipment lifecycle management. From reLink360 Disposition Programs and On-Demand Project Solutions to Optimized Equipment Procurement, reLink helps hospitals recover value, reduce waste, and operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, reLink operates multiple regional processing facilities across the U.S.Learn more at www.relinkmedical.com About Premier Inc.Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of hospitals, health systems, and providers to transform healthcare delivery. Through data analytics, supply chain services, consulting, and performance improvement programs, Premier collaborates with members to achieve high-quality, cost-effective care.Learn more at www.premierinc.com

