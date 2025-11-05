BC Group and reLink Medical Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Test Equipment

BC Group and reLink Medical Partnership

TWINSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BC Group, a global leader in test and measurement equipment, and reLink Medical, a full-service medical equipment disposition company, today announced a new strategic partnership. This collaboration will make BC Group’s research lab and biomedical test equipment more widely available through reLink Medical’s extensive marketplace.Founded in 1988 and headquartered in St. Charles, Missouri, BC Group has built a reputation as a “One-Stop Biomed Shop” for the healthcare technology management (HTM) industry. The company provides biomedical test equipment, calibration, tools, and repair services to customers across all 50 U.S. states and in markets worldwide.Through this partnership, reLink Medical will expand its catalog to include BC Group’s portfolio of test equipment, giving buyers and resellers streamlined access to the specialized tools they need to support biomedical engineering healthcare technology operations.“This partnership is an exciting opportunity to connect our customers with the test and measurement solutions they need to ensure safety, compliance, and reliability,” said Gregory Hemphill, Chief Revenue Officer, reLink Medical. “By working with BC Group, we are reinforcing our commitment to provide the medical community with the most comprehensive selection of tools and devices available.”The collaboration addresses a growing demand for reliable test equipment in biomedical engineering and healthcare technology management. Hospitals, research facilities, and service providers depend on accurate measurement and calibration tools to ensure the performance of life-saving medical equipment.“BC Group has always been focused on providing biomedical professionals with the tools they need to succeed,” said Tim Welby, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, BC Group. “By partnering with reLink Medical, we are able to expand our reach and provide even greater access to our equipment through their trusted marketplace.”Together, reLink Medical and BC Group aim to strengthen the resources available to buyers, resellers, and healthcare technology managers by making both clinical devices and the test equipment that supports them easier to access in one place.________________________________________About BC GroupFounded in 1988, BC Group is a worldwide leader in biomedical test equipment, calibration, and repair services. Based in St. Charles, Missouri, BC Group serves customers across all 50 states and on all 7 continents. Their “One-Stop Biomed Shop” model provides a complete selection of test equipment, tools, and supplies for the healthcare technology management industry.Learn more at https://www.bcgroupstore.com/ About reLink MedicalreLink Medical is a leading provider of full-service medical equipment disposition solutions. Based in Twinsburg, Ohio, the company helps healthcare organizations, resellers, and buyers access a wide range of new, used, and refurbished medical equipment. reLink’s mission is to streamline the medical equipment lifecycle, delivering value to both sellers and buyers while supporting safe and sustainable practices.Learn more at www.reLinkOnline.com

