Setú Skincare for Men Partners With Gigi Méndez to Celebrate Latin Culture and Authenticity in Personal Care

The complete Setú® Skincare essentials made with Latino ingredients Gigi Méndez x Setú® Skincare Gigi Méndez x Setú® Moisturizer with Retinol

Setú® and Gigi Méndez join forces to honor Latin heritage, blending music, culture, and modern skincare for men.

Setú® is more than skincare—it’s a reminder that our culture, stories, and pride deserve to be seen and celebrated.” — Gigi Méndez

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Setú Skincare for Men , the dermatologist-developed and Latino-founded skincare brand that blends science with legendary Latin American ingredients , has announced singer-songwriter Gigi Méndez as its first cultural ambassador. Méndez, known for hit songs like “Somos Vinotinto,” “Cuando Vuelvas,” and “Tradicional”, joins Setúin an artistic collaboration that celebrates Latino authenticity and identity while breaking new boundaries across music, culture, and gender.“When I wrote Tradicional, a song about leaving your hometown but keeping your traditions alive, I was inspired by what it means to stay connected to who we are, no matter how far life may take you,” shared Gigi Méndez. “Working with Setúfelt natural because they share that same message: honoring our roots and celebrating our culture in new spaces.Founded by Latin siblings Dr. Jennifer Aranda, a board-certified dermatologist, and Ricardo Aranda, a marketing strategist, Setúwas created to redefine how men care for themselves while bringing much-needed representation of Latin American ingredients and heritage into men’s skincare.“From the beginning, we created Setúto tell our stories and show that modern skincare can be powered by both science and our Latin ingredients,” explained Dr. Jennifer Aranda. “We use native ingredients from Brazil, Peru, and Mexico - like moringa, yerba mate, guaraná, acai, and maca. Partnering with Gigi Méndez feels incredibly powerful because her music embodies that same authenticity, pride, and connection to our roots that inspire every product we make.”As men increasingly invest in self-care, Latino men remain an underserved audience despite their strong cultural connection to natural ingredients and rituals of care. The U.S. men’s grooming market was valued at USD 46.54 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% through 2030. Setúis uniquely positioned to meet this moment, bridging trusted dermatological science with Latin American authenticity.The Role of Women in Men’s SkincareResearch shows that women drive over 60% of men’s skincare purchases, often choosing products for their partners, sons, or friends. Their influence makes them powerful advocates in encouraging men to care for their skin and embrace self-care with confidence. By partnering with Gigi Méndez, Setúrecognizes the influence women have in inspiring men to care for their skin and adopt wellness as part of their daily life.“What excites us most about working with Gigi is how seamlessly her voice and spirit complement ours,” added Ricardo Aranda, Setúco-founder and CEO. “Her message of cultural resilience resonates deeply with Setú’s mission. She represents a new generation of artists who are unapologetically proud of their roots and individuality. That’s exactly what Setústands for, helping Latinos feel confident, seen, and proud of where they come from.”“Breaking paradigms matters to me. Just like soccer isn’t only for men, skincare shouldn’t be only for women.” Said Gigi Mendez in a public statement.Setú’s Dermatologist-Formulated Skincare Line Setúoffers four essential products inspired by Latin America’s legendary ingredients and modern dermatology:LÁVATE (Daily Cleanser): This cleanser refreshes and washes off daily grime and environmental pollutants with antioxidant-rich moringa and yerba mate.PROTÉGETE (Vitamin C Serum): This serum, infused with camu camu and sarsaparilla, helps visibly brighten and even the skin’s tone. It’s ideal for applying before sunscreen.HIDRÁTATE (Nightly Moisturizer): A nutrient-rich night cream with açaí and maca root that helps nourish and hydrate tired skin. Due to its retinol content, this formula promotes overnight skin renewal.RECUPÉRATE (Eye Cream): This gentle eye cream combines guaraná, suma root, and achiote to help refresh and revitalize tired eyes.As Méndez puts it: “Setúis much more than skincare, it’s a reminder that what we carry within, our culture, our stories, our pride, deserves to be seen on the outside.”Her music, including her latest hit “Tradicional,” is available on all major streaming platforms under Gigi Méndez. To learn more about Setú, visit setupersonalcare.com or follow @setu_personalcare and @gigimendeez on social media.About SetúSkincare for MenFounded by siblings Dr. Jennifer Aranda and Ricardo Aranda, Setúblends dermatologist-approved science with legendary Latin American ingredients to create premium men's skincare. Its mission is to celebrate culture, authenticity, and confidence through products that reflect the richness of Latin heritage.About Gigi MéndezGigi Méndez is a singer-songwriter celebrated for her powerful voice and lyrical storytelling, blending Latin folk, pop, and nostalgia. Her songs, including “Tradicional,” “Somos Vinotinto,” and “Cuando Vuelvas,” explore identity, belonging, and cultural pride, resonating deeply with audiences across Latin America and beyond.Media Contact:contact@setupersonalcare.comsetupersonalcare.com@setu_personalcare

Gigi Méndez x Setú® Skincare for Men

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.