Setú®: The New Face of Men’s Skincare in Time for Hispanic Heritage Month

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latinos are rapidly shaping culture and commerce across the United States; yet, their representation in many consumer categories, including skincare, still lags behind. While the men’s grooming industry is booming, much of the marketplace remains generic, overlooking the rich cultural stories, heritage, and natural ingredients that define Latino communities.Every year, from September 15 to October 15, the U.S. celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring the histories, cultures, and contributions of more than 63 million Latinos. It is both a cultural and economic milestone: according to official sources, the purchasing power of U.S. Latinos reached $4.1 trillion in 2023, with Latino income approaching $3.1 trillion. That makes Latinos one of the most powerful growth engines in the U.S. economy.Yet despite this economic clout, Latino men are often left out of the conversation in the personal care aisle. This is where Setú®, a dermatologist-developed, Latino-founded men’s skincare brand , is stepping in.A Brand Born from Culture, Science, and IdentitySetúwas co-founded by Dr. Jennifer Aranda, a board-certified Latina dermatologist, and Ricardo Aranda, a consumer goods expert, to create skincare that is both scientifically advanced and culturally authentic. The name itself combines two Spanish words: Ser (meaning "to be") and Tú (meaning "you") to convey a message of authenticity and confidence: Be Yourself.“Setúoffers more than skincare; it’s a movement and a community that shines a light on the beauty and richness of Latin American culture and traditions,” said Ricardo Aranda, Co-Founder of Setú. “Skincare for men should be effective and a reflection of identity.”Research shows that 76% of Hispanic/Latino consumers feel underrepresented in skincare advertising and doubt that brands formulate products for their needs. At the same time, Hispanic shoppers consistently outspend non-Hispanics in beauty categories such as facial skincare and fragrance.“As a Latina dermatologist, I developed Setúto meet real-world needs: effective, gentle, and culturally resonant,” said Dr. Jennifer Aranda, Co-Founder of Setú. “Ingredients like yerba mate, guaraná, camu camu, açaí, and maca have been used for centuries in our culture for their natural benefits. By blending these traditional ingredients with dermatology, Setúbrings both heritage and innovation to men’s skincare.”Closing the Gap in a Fast-Growing IndustryThe U.S. men’s grooming market was valued at USD 46.54 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% through 2030. As men invest more in self-care and grooming, Latino men are an underserved audience with distinct cultural ties to ingredients and rituals of care. Setúis uniquely positioned to meet this moment by combining trusted dermatological science with Latin American authenticity.Four Essential Skincare ProductsLaunched in May 2025, Setú introduced four dermatologist-formulated essentials , each infused with legendary Latin American ingredients sourced from countries such as Paraguay, Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. These products are available individually, in curated kits, and as gift sets and are perfect for Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations and the holiday gifting season.• LÁVATE — Daily Cleanser with moringa & yerba mate to gently cleanse and energize skin.• PROTÉGETE — Vitamin C Serum with camu camu & sarsaparilla to help brighten and even tone.• HIDRÁTATE — Nightly Moisturizer with retinol, maca, & açaí to help restore hydration and vitality overnight.• RECUPÉRATE — Eye Cream with guarana, suma & achiote to help refresh tired eyes.Each formula represents a modern reinvention of traditional ingredients, blending skincare science with centuries-old knowledge.Setúis not just about skincare; it is about visibility, representation, and empowerment. The brand’s mission is to create inclusive skincare for men while honoring the stories of Latino heritage. By celebrating cultural pride and sharing the power of Latin American ingredients, Setúis challenging the status quo of the men’s grooming industry.As Latinos continue to drive cultural influence and economic growth, Setúreflects a broader movement: one where representation in beauty and skincare is no longer optional but essential.________________________________________About SetúSetúis a dermatologist-developed, Latino-founded men’s skincare brand that blends modern science with legendary Latin American ingredients. Created by siblings Jennifer and Ricardo Aranda, Setúis a celebration of culture, heritage, and confidence

