Symmetry Festival Brings Electronic Music to the Heart of Iowa

The festival returns to Fairfield, IA for its second year on October 3rd and 4th, 2025

FAIRFIELD, IA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Symmetry Music & Arts Festival is set to redefine the Midwest music scene, bringing the pulse of electronic music culture to the Heartland. Nestled in the scenic expanse of Fairfield, Iowa, this year’s festival promises an unforgettable experience for music lovers and culture seekers alike.“Normally you would have to go to a larger metropolitan area to have this experience, but we are bringing it to the American Heartland,” said Donald Revolinski, festival co-founder. “Symmetry is more than just a festival; it's a celebration of music, art and community that’s putting Fairfield on the map as a vibrant cultural hub.”Fairfield, a diverse town of 10,000, has a rich history of hosting world-renowned artists and intellectuals, such as David Lynch and The Beach Boys. With residents hailing from over 80 countries, Fairfield is a melting pot of communities, making it the ideal location for a festival that celebrates unity and diversity.Event Highlights Include:- 100+ acts including G Jones, Mersiv, Ravenscoon, Skeler, Ternion Sound, Chef Boyarbeatz, Joker, Plastician, and more- Special Pre-Party Event featuring The Glitch Mob, Wreckno + more- Record-setting assembly of Wave artists, biggest in North America to date- Leading audio systems & purpose-built sound, including the deepest hitting infra-subs- Uniquely immersive art installations by national and local artists- Workshops, games, & interactivity by local nonprofits & community membersSymmetry is the culmination of a year-long commitment to championing wave music, a specific sub-genre within electronic dance music, in the region. As the driving force behind many of the electronic music events in the area, the festival brings together the best local and international talent for a truly unforgettable experience.###About Symmetry Music & Arts Festival: Symmetry is a two-day music and arts festival featuring a diverse lineup of electronic music artists, stunning visual installations, and a strong emphasis on community. The festival is committed to creating a unique and unforgettable experience for attendees while supporting local businesses and organizations. To learn more, visit symmetryfestival.com Join Us for an Unforgettable Experience: Immerse yourself in a world of music, art, and nature at Symmetry Music & Arts Festival. Join us on October 3rd & 4th, with a special pre-party on October 2nd, at the Symmetry Festival Grounds: 2751 Eastwood Ave, Libertyville, IA. Explore the artist lineup, secure tickets, and embark on a journey of discovery at symmetryfestival.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.