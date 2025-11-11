GLX Analytix Strengthens Board with Experts in Blood-Based Neuroscience Diagnostics to Accelerate Market Adoption

Brian Della Valle, PhD, CEO and FOUNDER GLX Analytix; Photo Credit: Ed Gumuchian

Diagnostic Executive from Exact Sciences and Clinical Leader from Massachusetts General Hospital Join Forces to Advance Precision Medicine in Neurology

Don and Jeremy exemplify the very best in bridging cutting-edge science with clinical impact...” — Brian Della Valle, PhD, CEO and FOUNDER GLX Analytix

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLXAnalytix, an innovator in biomarker-driven, AI-powered diagnostic solutions, today announced the appointment of two distinguished leaders to its Scientific Board of Directors: Don Hardison, former CEO of Exact Sciences and Biotheranostics, and Jeremy Nathan Ford, MD, MBA, neuroradiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and a Harvard Medical School faculty member. The new appointments underscore GLX Analytix ’s commitment to advancing precision medicine by improving the diagnosis and treatment strategies of neuropsychiatric, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary vascular Glycocalyx-based biomarkers and AI-driven analytics aim to transform how clinicians detect, monitor, and manage complex brain and immune system disorders."Don and Jeremy exemplify the very best in bridging cutting-edge science with clinical impact," said Brian Della Valle, PhD, CEO and Founder of GLX Analytix. "Don’s impressive track record of scaling complex diagnostic companies through acquisition and IPO, as well as serving as a board member and advisor to many life sciences companies, combined with Jeremy's pioneering work in neuroimaging of the blood-brain barrier biology, will be crucial as we accelerate the translation of our GLX Signature platform into clinical solutions for patients. Their leadership strengthens our scientific foundation and sharpens our strategic direction at a pivotal moment in our growth."About the New Board Members:Don Hardison has over forty years of leadership experience in both Fortune 500 companies and high-growth biotech ventures. As President and CEO of Exact Sciences, Hardison guided the company through a successful initial public offering (IPO) and as President and CEO of Biotheranostics he led the company through an acquisition by Hologic. He has also held senior leadership positions at LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, and SmithKline Beecham, earning him a reputation for building high-performance teams and driving market success in complex healthcare environments.“GLX operates at the intersection of vascular biology, neuroscience, AI, and patient-centric care in a unique, ground-breaking way,” Hardison said. “I am particularly excited that their platform has the potential to detect neurological diseases earlier and more accurately while being scalable and accessible. I’m honored to help advance this mission.”Jeremy Nathan Ford, MD, MBA, is a board-certified neuroradiologist and currently serves as a Neuroradiology Fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital. In this role, he is responsible for standardizing and implementing the detection of Amyloid-Related Abnormality (ARIA) across the Mass General Brigham hospital system, one of the largest providers of care in the world. As a recognized leader in neuroimaging innovation, Dr. Ford is engaged in groundbreaking research that includes the development of non-invasive imaging tools to assess glymphatic and blood-brain barrier function, with a specific focus on the early detection of Alzheimer's disease. He has received the John L. Ulmer Translational Trainee Award and is supported by the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation."What drew me to GLX is their scientific rigor and the potential to unify molecular diagnostics with functional neuroimaging to identify early disease signals," Dr. Ford said. "This company isn’t just innovating for the sake of innovation; they are developing tools that clinicians can use to improve lives today. I am excited to support that vision as a Scientific Board Member."About GLXAnalytixGLX Analytix is an award-winning venture- and strategic-backed personalized medicine company, pioneering a groundbreaking diagnostics and monitoring platform. Its proprietary GLX Signature Platform is powered by novel vascular biology and AI technology, designed to transform the care of patients with neurodegenerative, autoimmune, and neuropsychiatric diseases. Leveraging advanced glycobiology research and a new class of blood biomarkers, GLX Analytix delivers innovative diagnostic solutions for therapeutic strategies. With partnerships at leading medical institutions in the United States and Europe, the company aims to accelerate noninvasive, cost-effective, and highly accessible personalized care for patients worldwide. Recognized by industry leaders like Roche, GLX Analytix is poised to revolutionize early detection and treatment monitoring in conditions such as Alzheimer's, Multiple Sclerosis, ALS, and Major Depressive Disorder.GLXis a registered trademark of GLX Analytix ApS. All rights reserved.

