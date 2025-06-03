GLX Analytix Appoints Leading Diagnostic/Biomarker Expert as Chief Scientific Officer and Unveils Groundbreaking Study

GLX Analytix welcomes leading Diagnostic and Biomarker Expert Andreas Jeromin, PhD, as new Consulting Chief Scientific Officer GLX Analytix

Award-winning startup advancing biologically informed neuropsychiatric diagnostics adds Dr. Andreas Jeromin as consulting CSO to support growth.

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLXAnalytix(GLX), an award-winning Silicon Valley and Copenhagen-based startup combining a new class of biomarkers with AI for personalizing healthcare, today announced the appointment of Andreas Jeromin, MD, PhD, as consulting Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Jeromin joins GLX at a pivotal moment as the company expands its scientific leadership and advances its translational diagnostic platform targeting neurological and psychiatric conditions.Dr. Jeromin is internationally recognized for his leadership in biomarker discovery, validation, and commercialization for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, with more than 25 years of experience spanning neurology, neurodegeneration, and psychiatric disease. His extensive track record includes the successful development of multiple diagnostic biomarkers as laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) and in vitro diagnostics (IVDs), as well as spearheading assay harmonization and translational strategies at organizations including ALZPath (development and commercialization of the phosphorylated tau 217 antibody), Banyan Biomarkers (leading to the clearance of the first diagnostic device, the Brain Trauma Index (BTI), in traumatic brain injury) as well as Quanterix Corp."Dr. Jeromin's unparalleled expertise in biomarker science and diagnostic development, particularly within the CNS space, is a strategic asset to GLX as we scale our biomarker platform and pursue regulatory pathways and research-use only (RUO) partnerships with pharma and academic centers," said Brian DellaValle, PhD, Founder of GLX Analytix . "His deep understanding of assay development and commercialization will be instrumental as we translate novel biomarker findings into clinical applications."Dr. Jeromin commented on his appointment, "GLX Analytix is pioneering a vital shift toward biologically-informed diagnostics and monitoring tools in neurological and autoimmune diseases. The company's integration of cutting-edge glycocalyx biomarker and diagnostic science with AI-driven analytics is groundbreaking. I'm excited to support the team in realizing the clinical impact of these discoveries and bringing them to patients in need."Dr. Jeromin holds a BS in Medicine from the Medical School of Hannover, an MSc in Physiology from Mt. Sinai Hospital in Toronto, and a PhD in Neuroscience from the University of Toronto. His academic and industry appointments include positions at Banyan Biomarkers, Allen Institute for Brain Science, and the University of Texas at Austin. He has contributed to over 200 scientific publications in the field.The appointment coincides with the recent publication of a landmark study led by Dr. DellaValle titled "Glycocalyx shedding patterns identify antipsychotic-naïve patients with first-episode psychosis." The research, published in the leading peer-reviewed journal Psychiatry Research https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165178124003226 ), underscores the clinical potential of vascular biomarkers in psychiatric diagnostics.The study was conducted in collaboration with the Center for Neuropsychiatric Schizophrenia Research (CNSR), an internationally recognized center for individualized treatment of schizophrenia. Dr. Bjørn H. Ebdrup, Director of CNSR and senior author of the study, commented: “This study highlights a measurable biological signal present at the onset of psychosis — a milestone in itself. The ability to monitor treatment response using the same biomarker could transform how we manage psychiatric illness. Our collaboration with GLX Analytix is paving the way for a more precise and biologically informed approach to care.”Key Findings:Novel glycocalyx (GLX) biomarkers distinguish antipsychotic-naïve patients with first-episode psychosis from healthy controls with a ROC AUC of 0.87.GLX shedding correlates with the severity of psychotic symptoms, reinforcing the hypothesis of a compromised blood-brain barrier (BBB) in early psychosis.The study supports the potential of GLX signatures as noninvasive, immune-based biomarkers for early diagnosis and disease monitoring in neuropsychiatric conditions.Abstract Highlights:Psychotic disorders are associated with immune dysregulation and BBB dysfunction. The GLX, a protective endothelial structure, is disrupted in acute psychosis. This study profiled 11 GLX molecules from peripheral blood samples of 47 first-episode schizophrenia patients and 49 healthy controls. Using machine learning to build a classifier for psychosis, researchers achieved an area under the ROC curve of 0.87 with a sensitivity of 88% and specificity of 87%. Several GLX markers showed significant correlations with clinical symptom severity, establishing a promising avenue for precision diagnostics in psychiatry.GLX Analytix's innovative approach has garnered significant industry recognition. It has engaged with leading institutions, major pharmaceutical companies, and health systems to develop and validate its product portfolio. GLX Analytix won the Roche Future X Healthcare Startup Award, was nominated for the Galien Prix USA, and is an inaugural Harvard/Wyss Diagnostics Accelerator member.About GLXAnalytixGLX Analytix is an award-winning Silicon Valley venture and strategic-backed personalized medicine company, pioneering a groundbreaking diagnostics and monitoring platform. Its proprietary GLX Signature Platform is powered by novel vascular biology and AI technology, designed to transform the care of patients with neurodegenerative, autoimmune, and neuropsychiatric diseases. Leveraging advanced glycobiology research and a new class of blood biomarkers, GLX Analytix delivers innovative diagnostic solutions for therapeutic strategies.With partnerships at leading medical institutions in the United States and Europe, the company aims to accelerate noninvasive, cost-effective, and highly accessible personalized care for patients worldwide. Recognized by industry leaders like Roche, GLX Analytix is poised to revolutionize early detection and treatment monitoring in conditions such as Alzheimer's, Multiple Sclerosis, ALS, and Major Depressive Disorder.GLXis a registered trademark of GLX Analytix ApS. All rights reserved.###For more information, visit www.glxanalytix.com

