Splash Wines: Celebrating 50,000 Reviews and the Most 5-Star Ratings

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splash Wines announced that it has been verified by Trustpilot , the leading independent review platform, as the company with the most 5-star reviews in the Beer and Wine category. The milestone, based on another impressive feat of reaching 50,000 total customer reviews, confirms Splash Wines' position as a leader in customer satisfaction and service within the competitive online wine market.“By engaging with Trustpilot and requesting feedback from customers, businesses can build trust, grow and improve their services,” said Vincent Petrillo, VP of Sales and General Manager of Trustpilot US. “We’re encouraged by companies like Splash Wines that have demonstrated a commitment to customer voices by asking for reviews and we congratulate them on these milestones.”This achievement highlights the company's commitment to being the best place to buy high-quality, affordable wine with the most simple and convenient wine-buying experience for consumers. It stands as a testament to the company's focus on fanatical customer service and its dedication to providing great wines at fair prices."When my family and I founded Splash 11 years ago, our goal was to simplify the wine-buying process and do away with the artificial markups that are so common in the industry," said Rob Imeson, Founder of Splash Wines. "This recognition from Trustpilot, which comes directly from our customers, is the ultimate validation of our mission. The fact that we’ve reached 50,000 reviews and people have taken the time to share their overwhelmingly positive experiences shows that our approach resonates with wine lovers."Splash Wines was acquired by Full Glass Wine Co. in July 2024, joining a portfolio of successful direct-to-consumer (DTC) wine brands. The company continues to operate under its distinct brand identity while leveraging its new parent company's resources for faster shipping and deeper personalization.About Splash WinesFounded in Eagle, Idaho - Splash Wines is a direct-to-consumer company established with the mission to bring great wine to customers at an affordable price. A family business with three generations of wine industry experience, Splash has built a loyal following by focusing on high-quality, curated wine selections and exceptional customer service.About Full Glass Wine Co.Full Glass Wine Co. was founded in 2023 by industry pioneer Louis Amoroso (Co-CEO) and visionary entrepreneur Neha Kumar (Co-CEO) to curate the next wave of revolutionary consumer brands in wine. Under their leadership, Full Glass has successfully acquired (7) direct-to-consumer companies, growing the portfolio to include a diverse range of products that cater to varying customer profiles and price points.About TrustPilotTrustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve. Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 64 million monthly active users across the globe, with 140 billion annual Trustbox impressions, and the numbers keep growing. We have nearly 1,000 employees and we’re headquartered in Copenhagen, with operations in Amsterdam, Denver, Edinburgh, Hamburg, London, Melbourne, Milan and New York.Disclaimer: Companies on Trustpilot can choose relevant categories to describe their industry, products, or services. All companies in a category are eligible to be best in that category if they’re actively asking for reviews and have received 25 or more reviews in the last 12 months. Based on 50,000 customer reviews on Trustpilot, Splash Wines has the most 5-star reviews in the Beer and Wine category. Learn more at https://www.trustpilot.com/review/splashwines.com Please direct all media inquiries to:

