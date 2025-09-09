Scout & Cellar Celebrates Their 8-Year Anniversary with Launch of Innovative Shopify Integration

Scout & Cellar is the pioneer of Clean-Crafted™ wine, committed to offering a cleaner, more delicious option by upholding the highest standards for purity and testing.

This Certified B Corporation sets a new standard for wine and direct sales

FARMERS BRANCH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scout & Cellar , the pioneer of Clean-Crafted™ wine, today announces a series of major milestones, including its 8-year anniversary, their continued B Corp certification, and a strategic technology upgrade with Shopify. These achievements solidify the company's position as a disruptor in the direct sales industry, driven by its ongoing commitment to sustainability, quality, and a modern consultant experience.The announcement marks a pivotal moment in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) landscape, highlighting how a legacy direct-sales business is modernizing with mainstream e-commerce technology. This is part of Scout & Cellar's larger effort to not just adapt, but to rewrite the playbook for the direct sales model.Key highlights include:- Technology Upgrade: The new Shopify integration modernizes the consultant experience, streamlining processes and providing a best-in-class e-commerce platform for independent sellers.- Revitalized Direct Sales Model: Scout & Cellar is disrupting the traditional direct sales model by offering a simplified earnings plan with higher commissions, making it more rewarding and accessible for consultants.- Enhanced Fulfillment: Major operational improvements now allow wine to ship to customers in days, not weeks, directly addressing a common pain point in the DTC alcohol space.- Enriched Consultant Community: The company is introducing exclusive perks for its independent consultants, including 10% off products, free shipping, and access to a private community app designed to foster connection and support."Reaching our 8-year anniversary is a testament to the passionate community we've built around Clean-Crafted™ wine," said Sarah Shadonix, Founder of Scout & Cellar. "By combining our commitment to a higher standard of wine with innovative technology and a purpose-driven mission, we are setting a new standard for both the wine and direct sales industries."The combination of these developments positions Scout & Cellar for continued growth while delivering a better experience for both customers and consultants. The company continues its dedication to producing and delivering wines from vineyards worldwide that are grown naturally, bottled consciously, and taste exactly as wine should.About Scout & CellarFounded in 2017 by Sarah Shadonix, Scout & Cellar is the pioneer of Clean-Crafted™ wine, committed to offering a cleaner, more delicious option by upholding the highest standards for purity and testing. Acquired by Full Glass Wine Co. in 2024, the Certified B Corp uses sustainable business practices throughout its supply chain and is dedicated to environmental and social responsibility. With a mission to be the steward of Clean-Crafted™, a champion of healthier living, Scout & Cellar empowers a community of independent consultants to share consciously crafted wines from around the world. Discover how wine is supposed to taste by visiting scoutandcellar.com About Full Glass Wine Co.Full Glass Wine Co. was founded in 2023 by industry pioneer Louis Amoroso (Co-CEO) and visionary entrepreneur Neha Kumar (Co-CEO) to curate the next wave of revolutionary consumer brands in wine. Under their leadership, Full Glass has successfully acquired (7) direct-to-consumer companies, growing the portfolio to include a diverse range of products that cater to varying customer profiles and price points.Please direct all media inquiries to:Christine Kayayan, Media Relationschristine.kayayan@fullglass.wine

