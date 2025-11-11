Siam Rehab Releases Verified 2022–2025 Outcomes Report Showing 97 % Completion and 80 % Voluntary Extensions

Group therapy session at Siam Rehab Siam Rehab Logo Wade Dupuis, Managing Director

Siam Rehab’s verified data highlights 97 % completion and global leadership in transparent, evidence-based addiction recovery.

Transparency is the foundation of trust in international addiction treatment.” — Wade Dupuis, Managing Director, Siam Rehab

CHIANG RAI, CHIANG RAI, THAILAND, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Siam Rehab, a fully licensed and Healthcare Accreditation-compliant addiction treatment center under Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, has published verified data confirming a 97 percent program-completion rate and 80 percent voluntary extensions between 2022 and 2025. The newly released Transparency and Outcomes Report 2022–2025 positions the center among the first rehabilitation facilities in Asia to make treatment results, clinical-governance metrics, and medical-oversight data publicly available.

Proven Outcomes Across Four Years

From January 2022 to September 2025, 250 clients from 24 countries completed residential treatment. Verified results show:

Completion Rate: 97 %

Voluntary Extension Rate: 80 %

Early Departure Rate: 3 %

Average Stay: 7.75 weeks

Well-Being Improvement: +80 %

Craving Reduction: −60 %

Sleep Quality Increase: +50 %

Net Promoter Score: +78

Therapeutic Alliance: 6.2 / 7

Follow-up surveys conducted at 30 and 90 days after discharge found sustained improvement among 83 percent and 74 percent of respondents, respectively. Most relapse events were partial or single-use rather than full recurrence.

Licensed, Audited, and Accountable

Siam Rehab operates under License No. ■■■-57-03-00121, issued by Thailand’s Department of Medical Services, authorizing detoxification, counseling, and residential rehabilitation for substance-use and behavioral disorders. The license remains valid through 8 September 2026, confirmed by the Chiang Rai Provincial Health Office.

Medical oversight is led by Dr. Nattapatt Sukkhosawat, MD (Thai Medical Council No. 155270), who supervises psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and hospital-transfer decisions. Three registered nurses provide 24-hour medical coverage, supported by counselors, psychologists, fitness and mindfulness specialists. The counselor-to-client ratio averages 1 to 4–5, ensuring personalized, continuous care. Internal supervision occurs weekly; external IC&RC-accredited supervision monthly.

Evidence-Based Therapeutic Model

The treatment model combines CBT, REBT, ACT, psycho-education, mindfulness, and structured physical recovery, aligned with WHO and ISQua standards. Validated instruments — PHQ-9, GAD-7, CIWA-Ar, and craving, sleep, and well-being scales — showed mean symptom reductions of 55–60 percent for depression and anxiety, 60 percent for cravings, and 80 percent improvement in overall well-being at discharge.

“When I first arrived, I couldn’t sleep for more than an hour at a time,” recalls a former client. “By week six I was training every morning and finally felt like myself again.”

This anonymized testimony reflects the measurable gains now verified through formal data collection.

Emergency Readiness and Hospital Partnerships

Siam Rehab maintains Emergency Response Protocols and Hospital Transfer SOPs ensuring 24-hour clinical readiness. Mae Chan Hospital (≈ 22 km) serves as the primary emergency partner; Kasemrad Sriburin Hospital in Chiang Rai provides non-emergency medical and psychiatric services.

Each transfer follows a five-step process — identification, stabilization, EMS activation (1669), family notification, and review within 48 hours — with full documentation under Ministry of Public Health and PMNIDAT standards.

Ethical Oversight and Data Integrity

All data collection was conducted under a Quality Improvement (QI) framework with ethical clearance confirming no human-research classification. Every client provides written consent for anonymized use of treatment outcomes in transparency reporting. The methodology meets international norms for privacy and ethical clinical reporting.

Admission and Aftercare Standards

Admission protocols include pre-treatment medical and psychiatric triage using CIWA-Ar and COWS scales to assess risk and plan safe detoxification. Staff complete annual emergency-response drills covering stabilization, documentation, and transfer compliance.

Aftercare extends 12 weeks post-discharge through weekly video or WhatsApp sessions, relapse-prevention coaching, and optional referrals to SMART Recovery or Recovery Dharma. Follow-ups proceed weekly, bi-weekly, then monthly — a continuum designed to prevent isolation and relapse during reintegration.

Continuous Improvement and Global Transparency

The 2025 report forms part of Siam Rehab’s annual governance review, which consolidates outcome data, supervision logs, and incident analyses. Future initiatives for 2026 include expanded digital aftercare access and benchmarking against WHO and ISQua private-rehab indicators.

All verified transparency reports are publicly available through the center’s open-access resources, reflecting an institutional commitment to accountability and evidence-based recovery.

Voices From Leadership

“Transparency is the foundation of trust in international addiction treatment,” said Wade Dupuis, Managing Director of Siam Rehab. “Our clients, families, and professional partners deserve data — not promises. By publishing verified results, we show what effective rehab in Thailand truly looks like.”

Dr. Sukkhosawat added: “The combination of evidence-based therapy, close medical supervision, and structured physical recovery delivers measurable, sustained improvement across emotional, mental, and physical health domains.”

About Siam Rehab

Siam Rehab is a Thai-Canadian-owned, Ministry-licensed addiction-treatment facility located on a 30-acre campus in Chiang Rai, Thailand. The center provides comprehensive residential rehabilitation for international clients, integrating psychotherapy, medical care, physical fitness, and mindfulness in a private, multilingual environment. Maximum capacity: 18 clients; counselor-to-client ratio 1:4–5; 24/7 medical coverage; licensed through Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and compliant with Healthcare Accreditation (HA) standards.

A clinic and community in equal measure - Siam Rehab

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.