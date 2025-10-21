Families Confront Dangerous Waiting Lists: Siam Rehab Thailand Offers Rapid-Access Rehab for Europeans

Private wooden bungalow at Siam Rehab, surrounded by the natural beauty of Northern Thailand. Muay Thai boxing sessions are part of the therapeutic program at Siam Rehab, helping clients build resilience, discipline, and physical strength during recovery. Siam Rehab Logo

European families face months-long rehab waits; Siam Rehab Thailand offers admission within one week for urgent cases.

Addiction doesn’t wait. Every week of delay increases the risk of relapse or overdose.” — Wade Dupuis, Founder, Siam Rehab

CHIANG RAI, CHIANG RAI, THAILAND, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across Europe, addiction treatment systems are straining under the weight of demand. Waiting times of three, six, or even nine months are no longer unusual for patients in need of urgent detox and rehabilitation. For families watching a loved one spiral into crisis, those delays can mean the difference between life and death.

Siam Rehab, a private rehabilitation center in Northern Thailand, is presenting an alternative: safe admission within one week, from first contact to supervised detox.

A Family’s Breaking Point

Earlier this year, a Dutch family reached out after their 27-year-old son relapsed on opioids and benzodiazepines. His parents had already tried to arrange care through their regional GGZ, only to be told the wait for intensive treatment would be 18 weeks.

“We felt completely powerless,” recalls his mother. “Every day he was using, and every day we thought we might lose him. Within a week of contacting Siam Rehab, he was safely admitted. That speed gave us hope.”

Why It Matters Now

According to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), demand for specialized addiction services has risen sharply in the past five years, driven by synthetic opioids, “tranq” mixtures, and record-high alcohol dependency among young adults.

In the Netherlands, average waits are 14–20 weeks for inpatient addiction care. In Germany, patients can wait three to six months for a place in a rehab clinic. The UK’s NHS reports similar backlogs, with fewer than one in five people in need of structured treatment receiving it within four weeks.

In contrast, Siam Rehab offers a rapid-access rehab option, admitting patients within one week — a lifeline when local options stall.

Real Voices from the Team

“When someone finds the courage to ask for help, making them wait months is dangerous. Every week of delay increases the risk of overdose or relapse,” says Wade Dupuis, Canadian founder of Siam Rehab.

“Our priority is immediate stabilization. Supervised detox and evidence-based therapy in the first days can save lives,” adds Dr. Nattapatt Sukkhosawat, psychiatrist at Siam Rehab.

“Families in Europe tell us they can’t navigate endless waiting lists anymore. Our role is to provide a safe, professional environment quickly,” says Roy Faessen, Director Europe.

European Gateway: From Heerlen to Chiang Rai

To make the process easier for European families, Siam Rehab maintains an office in Heerlen, the Netherlands, where staff assist with paperwork, flights, and aftercare planning. The promise is simple: no waiting list.

About Siam Rehab

Siam Rehab is a private residential rehabilitation center in Chiang Rai, Thailand, supported by a European office in Heerlen, Netherlands. The center delivers comprehensive programs for alcohol and drug addiction, including medical detox, counseling, group therapy, and fitness in a supportive, English-speaking environment. Founded by Canadian counselor Wade Dupuis, Siam Rehab has helped hundreds of international clients access urgent, high-quality care and effective drug addiction treatment.

Siam Rehab Thailand drug and alcohol rehab in Thailand

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.