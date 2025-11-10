Telemedicine Expands Reach Across Canada as More Patients Choose Virtual Care

Raihan Masroor, Founder at Your Doctors Online

Canadians increasingly turn to telemedicine for timely, accessible healthcare as virtual care becomes part of everyday life.

Virtual care has become an important extension of our healthcare system” — Raihan Masroor, Founder at Your Doctors Online

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the winter season approaches and healthcare systems face increased demand, more Canadians are turning to telemedicine for accessible and timely medical support. Virtual healthcare, which allows patients to consult licensed physicians remotely, is becoming an essential complement to traditional in-person care across the country.

Telemedicine adoption has grown significantly in the past five years, driven by improved technology, evolving provincial policies, and growing public comfort with digital healthcare platforms. From minor illness consultations to prescription renewals and mental health check-ins, Canadians are increasingly managing their health through secure online platforms.

Five Notable Telemedicine Platforms Available in Canada

The following platforms reflect the variety of telemedicine options now available to Canadians. Each connects patients with licensed medical professionals through secure digital channels and aims to enhance access to care across provinces and territories.

> Your Doctors Online (YDO) – A Canadian telemedicine service providing 24/7 access to doctors through chat and video consultation. YDO has completed more than 1.5 million consultations globally and continues to expand its reach in Canada. The platform focuses on everyday healthcare needs, prescription renewals, medical notes, and ongoing patient education to help users understand when virtual visits are appropriate.

> Maple – Offers on-demand consultations with physicians across Canada and provides support for common medical conditions and prescription needs.

> TELUS Health MyCare – Integrates virtual family doctor appointments and mental health services through a mobile app available in several provinces.

Dialogue – Provides telemedicine and wellness programs, with a focus on mental health and occupational health solutions.

> Tia Health– Enables patients to book virtual appointments with physicians covered under several provincial health plans, providing convenience and continuity of care.

YDO’s Focus on Accessible and Responsible Virtual Care

Founded in Canada, Your Doctors Online was created to make healthcare more accessible and efficient through digital innovation. The company connects patients directly to Canadian physicians for confidential medical consultations at any time of day.

“Virtual care has become an important extension of our healthcare system,” said Raihan Masroor, Founder at Your Doctors Online. “Our goal is to provide Canadians with responsible, secure, and compassionate access to physicians — particularly when in-person visits are difficult or delayed.”

In addition to providing consultations, YDO is developing resources to help patients better prepare for virtual visits, maintain continuity of care with their family doctors, and understand when in-person evaluation is medically necessary.

Telemedicine’s Role in Canada’s Evolving Healthcare Landscape

Data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) shows that approximately one in three Canadians used some form of virtual care in the past year. Telemedicine has proven especially valuable for individuals in rural or remote communities, for parents of young children, and for those managing chronic conditions.

Healthcare experts note that telemedicine reduces strain on emergency departments, helps maintain continuity of care during seasonal surges, and supports early intervention for non-emergency medical concerns. As provinces explore integrated hybrid models combining in-person and virtual services, telemedicine continues to play a critical role in patient accessibility and system efficiency.

