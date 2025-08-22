Your Doctors Online Launches OHIP-Covered Virtual Specialist Consultations in Ontario

Raihan Masroor, Founder at Your Doctors Online

Your Doctors Online launches OHIP-covered virtual specialists, cutting Ontario wait times from months to just days.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Doctors Online, one of Canada’s fastest-growing virtual healthcare providers, is reimagining specialist access in Ontario. The company has officially launched OHIP-covered virtual consultations with dermatologists, psychiatrists, pediatricians, internal medicine specialists, and cardiologists — drastically reducing the province’s months-long wait times to just days.

In Ontario, patients often face 12–16 week waits to see a specialist, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information. These delays can result in untreated conditions worsening, increased ER visits, and avoidable healthcare costs. By enabling patients to connect with a Canadian doctor online, receive instant specialist referrals, and book same-week video consultations — all covered by OHIP — Your Doctors Online is closing one of the most frustrating gaps in the healthcare system.

“For too long, Ontarians have had to choose between waiting months for care or paying out-of-pocket to go private,” said Raihan Masroor, Founder at Your Doctors Online. “We’re changing that. Patients can now speak to a family doctor online, get the referral they need, and see a specialist in days — with the cost fully covered by OHIP. This is about giving people their time, their health, and their peace of mind back. It’s the future of healthcare, and Ontario is leading the way.”

For example, a Toronto mother recently contacted Your Doctors Online after her 7-year-old developed a persistent rash. Instead of waiting 14 weeks for a dermatology appointment, she connected with a family doctor the same day, received an immediate referral, and had a virtual consultation with a dermatologist within three days — at no cost under OHIP.

How the service works:

> Patients begin by connecting with a Your Doctors Online family physician through the company’s quarterly or annual subscription plans, which include general medical advice, prescriptions — including online antibiotic prescriptions — and initial treatment.

> If a specialist is required, the doctor issues an immediate referral.

> Patients with an existing referral letter can upload it directly to bypass the first step and proceed straight to booking their OHIP-covered specialist appointment.

This hybrid model of subscription-based family care and OHIP-billed specialist consultations not only delivers faster treatment but also ensures continuity of care across the patient journey. It’s especially impactful for rural and remote Ontarians, who can now avoid hours of travel to urban medical centres.

“I just want to thank you so much for the nutritionist who really did a lot for me, was available, and answered all my questions. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart,” Mr. George, who is a subscriber for YDO, said in a testimonial statement.

The launch comes as virtual healthcare adoption in Canada reaches record highs. Your Doctors Online’s recent survey found that 87% of Canadians have used virtual care in the past year, with specialist access ranked among the top unmet needs. By integrating family doctors and specialists under one virtual roof, Your Doctors Online is setting a new benchmark for accessible, connected, and patient-focused healthcare.

The company is actively recruiting Ontario-licensed specialists to join its growing virtual care network, offering physicians the flexibility to work from anywhere while serving patients across the province.



