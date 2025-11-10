Leah Wise to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leah Wise, attorney and founder of Leah Wise Law Firm, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on overcoming tragedy, breaking barriers in male-dominated industries, and empowering minority women through resilience and bold leadership.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Wise explores how to transform adversity into empowerment and redefine what success means as a woman in law and leadership. She breaks down how embracing authenticity and shameless persistence can turn pain into purpose and inspire others to take bold action. Viewers will walk away with practical strategies to build purpose-driven businesses, the courage to defy expectations, and a renewed belief in their own power to create change.“You have to be shameless and a little delusional if you want to build something from the ground up,” said Wise. “My story is about turning tragedy into triumph and using it to lift others.”Leah’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/leah-wisebm4pz2aj

