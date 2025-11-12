Kassie Kennaugh to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kassie Kennaugh, President of UBC Insurance and a purpose-driven leadership advocate, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on transforming fear, self-doubt, and trauma into courage, resilience, and authentic leadership.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s websiteIn her episode, Kennaugh will explore how embracing authenticity, accountability, and bold decision-making can help women rise above life’s challenges and reclaim their potential.She breaks down how facing fear and leading with vulnerability can transform pain into purpose and inspire others to lead with confidence.Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of empowerment, courage, and the belief that their story can become a catalyst for change.“Fearless and unapologetic; I conquered self-doubt, triumphed over trauma, and I’m here to show women that they can achieve anything they set their minds to,” said Kennaugh.Kassie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

