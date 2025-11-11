Addiction and Recovery Psychologist Harris Stratyner, Ph.D Discusses Gambling Addiction and Sports Betting

Sports betting to often can lead to addiction, financial loss and emotional distress. The excitement of winning often masks the reality of losing more creating a dangerous cycle of chasing losses.” — Noted Psychologist Harris Stratyner, Ph.D

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noted New York Addiction and Recovery Psychologist Harris Stratyner, Ph.D is Available to DiscussGambling Addiction and Sports BettingSports betting scandals have been occurring for over a century, and researchers say they could become more prevalent if US gambling restrictions continue to loosen." This is the tip of the iceberg — and the inevitable outcome when you rampantly legalize sports wagering," says Noted New York Addiction and Recovery Psychologist Harris Stratyner, Ph.D. Next month in November will see another move in that direction, as the NCAA lifts its restriction on college athletes betting on pro sports.We could all see this coming since the day in May 2018 when the freeze on state-sponsored sports gambling was lifted by the U.S. Supreme Court. The floodgates opened and sports teams sprinted to make deals with companies like FanDuel, MGM Bet, Draft Kings and even something called Bet Fred for free money. Thirty-eight states, have legalized sports gambling.Sports Gambling Nearly half of American adults have bet on a sporting event. More and more are betting online, with 45% of sports wagering now taking place through the internet. Today’s online sports betting is particularly concerning for several reasons: Access: internet gambling is available virtually all the time. It’s more convenient and provides more privacy. Early research shows that those who bet using mobile devices have higher rates of problem gambling.Betting: today’s sports gamblers can bet on much more than just the winner of a game. Sports gamblers can bet — during the game — on hundreds and potentially thousands of discrete events. Any aspect of a team or player’s performance or activity that can be measured is now a potential wager. This shortens the lag between bet and reward, increasing the speed and frequency of gambling, which increases the risk of problematic behavior.Professional Athletes Frequently Gamble on Sports: Sports gambling is widespread among professional athletes. While no study of gambling among U.S. professional athletes is publicly available, such studies have been conducted elsewhere. One recent European report showed that 57% of professional athletes surveyed gambled on sports in the previous year, with 8% exhibiting problem gambling behavior, roughly three times greater than the general population.Dr. Stratyner says “Sports betting to often can lead to addiction, financial loss and emotional distress. The excitement of winning often masks the reality of losing more over time creating a dangerous cycle of chasing losses. It can strain relationships, impair judgement and even lead to serious mental health issues. The best treatment for sports betting addiction combines cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to change gambling related thoughts and behaviors with support groups like Gamblers Anonymous for peer accountability. In some cases, medication to manage impulsivity or coexisting anxiety can also help.To interview Dr. Stratyner in his New York Office or via Zoom - Contact - Fred Yaeger (914) 525-9198New York City Office 350 Central Park West Suite 2H New York, New York 10025_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Dr. Stratyner who has offices in New York City and Westchester developed the technique "Carefrontation," which is a treatment approach for addicted individuals and people with co-occurring disorders that advocates for treating every patient with respect and dignity–no shaming or blaming–but does hold people responsible for dealing with one’s own addiction or mental health condition. www.stratynerandassociates.com Fred YaegerPresidentYaeger Public Relations1020 Warburton AvenueYonkers, New York 10701O-(914) 613-9177C-(914) 525-9198fredyaeger@yaegerpr.com

