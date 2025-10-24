EduNetwork Partners Taps the Power of Corporate Innovation and Altruism to Empower Youth to Excel, and Thrive

We have the unique position to make a difference in life’s early adopters,” Norman Goldstein states. “the younger the engagement, the greater the rewards.” — Norman Goldstein

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when corporate responsibility is at the forefront of businesses worldwide, EduNetwork Partners is giving companies an opportunity to engage young people on this crucial initiative. Corporations looking for a seamless avenue to youth engagement while promoting social engagement can partner with EduNetwork for results, long-term engagement, and mutual relationships with young people.EduNetwork Partners client roster includes Intel, Mattel, Xerox and Warren Buffett to the American Cancer Society, Hard Rock SIQ, and The Alliance for a Healthier Generation. Their goal is to promote their brands through engaging elementary, secondary school and college students in learning about and participating in innovative programs that inspire, teach, and enlighten. Whether it’s the development of a science project for Intel or promoting financial literacy among high school students for Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, EduNetwork Partners designs an entire program around each client’s goals, from Web site development and engagement and turnkey opportunities and programs and initiatives that benefitting young people business organizations.Based in White Plains, N.Y., EduNetwork Partners was founded by Norman Goldstein, a successful business executive with decades of C-level experience. Goldstein says “partnering with EduNetwork is the ideal way for companies to geotarget and engage audiences with refined messages while inspiring engaging projects and endeavors that stimulate students’ interests, promotes social responsibility, and broadens their horizons. Clients benefit through increased brand recognition and involvement, students benefit through exposure to new ideas and projects, teachers win by sharing inspiring targeted curriculum.”Every program is designed with a specific corporate mission and end-results in mind. For example, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club wanted to promote financial literacy among students. EduNetwork Partners designed a Web site and, piggybacking on existing curriculum, utilized print, online, mobile and social media to disseminate financial literacy tools that extended beyond the classroom to students’ homes with broad-based engagement. This ensured that messages reached parents and all other members of the household. The results: Over two billion media impressions on major outlets, in addition to 120 sponsor-branded educational activities, 100,000 education kits distributed, 1.5 million downloads of educational materials, along with 16,000 students entering a “Grow Your Own Business Challenge” competition. Mr. Buffett attended the final event, where he bestowed 10 shares of Berkshire Hathaway B stock to 15 winners.“We have the unique position to make a difference in the lives of our youth,” Mr. Goldstein states. “the younger the engagement, the greater the rewards. Programs have been designed for companies that reach students even as young as Kindergarten age. Integrated efforts are designed to be fun, creative, and to captivate young minds, while also nurturing their souls. EduNetwork Partners is bullish on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) initiatives, and has partnered with numerous clients in science and technology. Striving to remedy social ills is of paramount and pressing importance to Mr. Goldstein and his team at EduNetwork Partners. The firm is proud of its professional alignment with Hard Rock’s Social Identity Quest, or SIQ.”Visit our website www.edunetworkpartners.com For Interviews with Norman Goldstein In-Person or via Zoom……Contact Fred Yaeger (914) 525-9198Fred YaegerPresidentYaeger Public Relations1020 Warburton AvenueYonkers, New York 10701O-(914) 613-9177C-(914) 525-9198fredyaeger@yaegerpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.