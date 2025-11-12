DynamicWeb Launches Accelerated PIM Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

New solution enables seamless product data mapping and enrichment between Business Central and PIM platforms.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamic Web has introduced a new Product Information Management (PIM) integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, designed to streamline product data management for organizations using the ERP platform.The integration addresses a common challenge faced by Business Central users: the difficulty of managing complex product data, digital assets, and multi-channel content within an ERP system. The new solution connects Business Central with Dynamic Web’s PIM platform through a standard OData connector, enabling rapid deployment without requiring third-party customization or extensive development resources.A key feature of the integration is its flexible mapping capability. End-users and implementation partners can configure product data mapping directly within the Business Central interface or through the PIM platform, depending on their workflow preferences. This bi-directional approach allows organizations to work within their familiar environment while maintaining data synchronization between systems.The integration enables Business Central to access enriched product information stored in the PIM system, including detailed product descriptions, specifications, multi-language content, and digital assets such as images and documents. This enriched data becomes available to Business Central users and AI-powered sales or support agents, expanding the system’s capability beyond its standard product data fields.Organizations using the solution can manage thousands of SKUs more efficiently through PIM features, including grid editing, variant inheritance, and master data models. The platform supports product data imports from multiple sources and enables distribution to various channels, including eCommerce platforms, print catalogs, and partner portals.The integration is available immediately through Dynamic Web’s platform. Organizations interested in implementing the solution can request a demonstration through the company’s website.About DynamicWeb:DynamicWeb, from SignUp Software, is an all-in-one eCommerce Suite that includes eCommerce, Content Management (CMS), Product Information Management (PIM), and Digital Marketing tools. Their unified platform enables B2B and B2C sellers to scale faster and personalize, automate, and enrich the eCommerce experience across sales and marketing channels.DynamicWeb has more than 450 partners in offices around the globe, supporting over 2,000 brands across various industries, including manufacturing, distribution, recreational vehicles, industrial equipment, horticulture, wine & spirits, and many other B2B and B2C customer portal environments. Built on DynamicWeb, our customers are empowered to modernize their customer experiences, build lasting relationships, increase revenue, and grow their brands.

