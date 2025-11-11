BeyondBold 2025 on November 23rd Empowers Women to Redefine Wellness and Reslience

Beyond Bold logo Vaishali Joshi Amber Uhler Mrs. Universe USA 2025

Transformational event in St. Petersburg on November 23rd addresses the intersection of menopause, stress, and midlife reinvention

The statistics are staggering- 57 million women in America are navigating menopause- yet most feel unsupported. BeyondBold is about helping women transform stress into strength and thrive in midlife.” — Vaishali Joshi, Founder & CEO of oraHuman

ST. PETERSBURG , FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeyondBold 2025, an immersive, experiential one-day event devoted to helping women reclaim their strength, purpose, and mental and emotional well-being, will take place Sunday, November 23rd at NOVA 535 in St. Petersburg. Designed for women ages 35–55 who are navigating the challenges of stress, burnout, and midlife transitions, the event combines inspiring keynote speakers, wellness experiences, mindset training with actionable tools to help participants live with clarity, confidence, and impact.Co-founded by Vaishali Joshi, a globally recognized mindset and wellness strategist, and Dr. Payal Patel, Tampa-based pediatrician and founder of BollySoulFit, BeyondBold aims to address what Joshi calls “a massive collision between the stress, burnout, and loneliness epidemics and women’s midlife health challenges.”“The statistics are staggering — more than 1.1 billion women worldwide, including over 57 million in America, are navigating menopause or perimenopause, yet most feel underinformed and unsupported,” said Joshi. “BeyondBold is about giving women a safe space to transform stress into strength and redefine what it means to thrive in midlife.”The event’s three pillars — Inward, Independent, and Impact — form the foundation for a day of relatable and real-life mental health discussions, energy boosting movement & mindfulness classes, self-development workshops and tantalizing culinary experiences.Featured speakers include:• Vaishali Joshi, Founder & CEO of oraHuman – Mindset & Workplace Wellness Strategist• Amber Uhler, Mrs. Universe 2025 – Author, Speaker & Advocate for Women’s Empowerment• Dr. Millie Lytle, Naturopathic Doctor and Health Researcher• Brandi Ross, Health and Wellness Coach, Co-Host of Blooming Through Faith podcastAmong the other speakers are:• Lakshmi Seshadri - Founder & CEO, Mompower 360• Dr. Payal Patel – Pediatrician, CEO of Sunshine Peditrics & Founder, BollySoulFit• Namrata Singh, Founder, The Humanists Collective• Dr. Lauren Moorhead is a Tampa-based Board-Certified OB/GYN and a Menopause Society Certified clinician.BeyondBold’s attendees include professional women, entrepreneurs, parents, and community leaders looking to manage mental, physical, and emotional demands while pursuing purpose and balance. Each ticket sold supports the non-profit Feeding Tampa Bay and a young woman-led charity empowering local families, called Global Woman’s Initiative- aligning with the event’s mission to give and grow together.“Middle-aged women often juggle careers, caregiving, and changing health- yet they’re the least supported demographic in the wellness world,” said co-founder Dr. Patel. “We want to change that narrative and create a movement where women can design their ‘bold’- not out of necessity, but intention.”BeyondBold’s culinary experiences for attendees have been carefully curated to educate middle-aged women on ingredients that support their health challenges such as unwanted weight gain, digestive issues and lack of focus. It’s a labor of love from St. Pete’s Fresh Factory owner, Melanie Rattanachane, Tampa-based Nutritionist, Bhavi Nirav and Toronto-based clean food expert, Richa Chandra. Every attendee will receive a beautiful bag with curated giveaways they can leverage for years to come. Workday Partner ERP Analysts Inc. is an event sponsor.Tickets and event information are available at https://vaishali-joshi.com/beyondbold/ . Early-bird pricing is available through November 14th.Vaishali Joshi is a Mindset & Wellness Expert, Mental Health Speaker, and Workplace Wellness Strategist with 30+ years’ experience leading teams across eight industries. She helps people build resilience, reduce stress, and develop mental agility. She is the founder of oraHuman, a workplace wellness agency. She has been featured on CTV Your Morning CHCH Morning Live, Speaker Slam, OMNI TV, VitaMagazine, AuthorityMagazine, CanvasRebel and Canadian Small Business Magazine.Dr Payal Patel is a successful Tampa-based pediatrician and owner of Sunshine Pediatrics. She is the Founder of BollySoulFit - her non-profit platform built to motivate communities and women to align and optimize their mental and physical health through dance and movement.

