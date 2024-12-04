Oscar-Nominated Actor Chris Sarandon Hosts Griffin Dunne for a Live Episode of 'Cooking By Heart' Podcast

Chris Sarandon Photo: KBarber Photography Griffin Dunne. Photo: Brigitte Lacombe Cooking By Heart podcast show logo

Oscar nominee Chris Sarandon hosts Griffin Dunne for a live 'Cooking By Heart' podcast taping at SHU Community Theatre, Fairfield, CT, Feb. 13, 2025, 7:30 PM.

I'm thrilled to sit down with Griffin Dunne- an incredible storyteller whose career spans acting, directing, producing & now being an author- for a live, unforgettable 'Cooking By Heart' conversation.” — Chris Sarandon

FAIRFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Academy Award-nominated actor Chris Sarandon will host acclaimed actor, director, and writer Griffin Dunne for a special live recording of his hit podcast 'Cooking By Heart.' The event will take place Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 7:30 PM at the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre in Fairfield, CT.This live conversation will spotlight Griffin Dunne’s fascinating career, personal background, and culinary influences. Attendees will also have the chance to purchase Dunne’s new book, 'The Friday Afternoon Club,' with an exclusive book signing after the interview.Griffin Dunne, known for his work in films like 'An American Werewolf in London' and 'After Hours,' is also the director of 'Practical Magic' and the acclaimed Joan Didion documentary 'The Center Will Not Hold.' His new book explores the heartfelt, funny, and poignant moments that define its characters—including Dunne himself. Chris Sarandon said, "I'm thrilled to sit down with Griffin Dunne—an incredible storyteller whose career spans acting, directing, producing and now being an author- for a live, unforgettable 'Cooking By Heart' conversation." Tickets are available now at http://shucommunitytheatre.showare.com/CookingByHeart This live episode builds on the success of Sarandon’s 'Cooking By Heart,' which blends storytelling and culinary inspiration. The podcast has featured luminaries such as Susan Sarandon , LeVar Burton, Jacques Pépin and Rosanna Arquette and ranks in the Top 5% of all podcasts worldwide, according to Listen Notes. The podcast’s most popular episode, featuring Susan Sarandon, has garnered over 50,000 YouTube views and media coverage from People Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, and more.Chris Sarandon’s 'Cooking By Heart' celebrates the intersection of food, memories, and culture, with each guest sharing a recipe tied to their personal history. Sarandon says, “Food is about more than sustenance—it’s about the people, places, and moments that shape our lives.”Upcoming guests on 'Cooking By Heart' include: former NBC Universal vice chairperson Bonnie Hammer, multiple Tony award-winning TV and film actor, Victor Garber, Tony winner and Oscar nominee Stockard Channing, Tony winner James Naughton and Emmy winner Camryn Manheim (‘The Practice’ & ‘Law and Order.’)Don’t miss this unforgettable evening with two of the entertainment industry’s most captivating voices.Event Details:What: Live recording of 'Cooking By Heart' featuring Griffin DunneWhen: Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 7:30 PMWhere: Sacred Heart University Community Theatre, Fairfield, CTTickets: http://shucommunitytheatre.showare.com/CookingByHeart About Chris Sarandon:Chris Sarandon is an Academy Award-nominated actor ('Dog Day Afternoon') and celebrated performer in iconic films such as 'The Princess Bride' and 'Fright Night.' A passionate storyteller and home chef, Sarandon created 'Cooking By Heart' to explore the stories behind the food we love and the memories they evoke.About Griffin Dunne:Griffin Dunne is an actor, director, and writer whose career spans decades in film and television. From An American Werewolf in London to The Center Will Not Hold, Dunne has captivated audiences with his talent both in front of and behind the camera. His new book, The Friday Afternoon Club, is a poignant and humorous exploration of life’s complexities.To Connect with Cooking By Heart:• Website: chrissarandon.com/podcast• Facebook: facebook.com/theofficialchrissarandon• Instagram: @theofficialchrissarandon• YouTube: Cooking By Heart Podcast###

Cooking By Heart with Susan Sarandon

