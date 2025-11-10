Simplifai Appoints Ronald Kasteel, Co-Founder of Keylane as Chairman of the Board

Ronald Kasteel, Chairman of the Board Simplifai Simplifai, the leading provider of Agentic AI for insurance claims

Industry Veteran Who Built Europe's Leading Core Insurance Platform Joins to Accelerate Simplifai's Global Growth and Market Leadership

"Ronald built one of Europe's most successful insurance technology companies from the ground up, his experience is exactly what we need moving from innovator to category leader in AI-powered claims:” — Artem Gonchakov, CEO of Simplifai

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simplifai , the leading provider of Agentic AI for insurance claims , today announced the appointment of Ronald Kasteel as Chairman of the Board. Kasteel, who co-founded Keylane to become Europe's market-leading core insurance platform provider, will guide Simplifai's global expansion and strategic partnerships as it scales toward its 2026 growth objectives.Kasteel, a renowned leader in European insurance technology, co-founded Keylane with private equity firm Waterland in 2012, growing the business very rapidly. He led seven strategic acquisitions across the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Germany, establishing Keylane as the market-leading provider of core insurance and pension platforms used by insurers across Europe. Prior to Keylane, he served for 12 years as Group CEO of Ordina, a publicly-listed IT and business consulting firm in the Benelux region, where he grew the business above the market average through organic growth and M&A."Ronald built one of Europe's most successful insurance technology companies fromthe ground up and scaled it to market leadership," said Artem Gonchakov, CEO of Simplifai. "His experience is exactly what we need as we move from innovator to category leader in AI-powered claims, delivering trust, not just technology, to insurers adopting AI.”In addition to his operational leadership experience, Kasteel brings extensive non-executive board expertise from the insurance technology sector. He currently serves as Operating Partner for Corsair Capital, a private equity firm focused on financial services, and has chaired the boards of multiple insurance technology companies through successful growth and exit transactions. Most recently, he served as Chairman of Sensorfact (sold to ABB in January 2025) and as a board member of Cenosco (sold to Summit Partners in March 2025) and RGI, a SaaS provider for the pensions and insurance industry in Italy, France, and the DACH region (sold to CVC in 2022). He also chairs the board of Open Claims, a SaaS platform for motor claims repair management serving insurers and leasing companies.Kasteel's background combines deep operational expertise, strategic governance, and a proven track record of leading organizations through technology-driven transformation and successful exits. He will focus on board governance, global growth strategy, and industry partnerships, supporting Simplifai’s acceleration toward its 2026 goal of becoming the AI partner of choice for insurance claims.“Simplifai is taking on the next chapter of insurance transformation,” said Kasteel. “After helping insurers modernize their core systems with Keylane, I see Simplifai doing for claims what Keylane did for core insurance processes - enabling speed, precision, and transparency at scale through AI Agents that work hand-in-hand with people.”About SimplifaiSimplifai’s Agentic AI platform allows insurers, TPAs, and MGAs to automate the full claims lifecycle, from intake and processing to payment and closure, with human oversight built in by design. The company currently serves leading insurance organizations across Europe and North America and is expanding rapidly through its 2026 growth strategy. Visit Simplifai for more information.

