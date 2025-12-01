Simplifai Strengthens Board with Strategic Appointments to Accelerate 2026 Growth and Innovation

Simplifai, the leading provider of Agentic AI for insurance claims Nils Thomas Lien Noel Hamill

Talented Veterans Noel Hamill and Nils Thomas Lien Join Board as Company Scales Its Agentic AI Platform for Insurance Claims

Our new board members represent a fundamental level-up, bringing proven expertise in taking companies to market and ensuring they have the governance and financial foundations to succeed at scale” — Artem Gonchakov, CEO of Simplifai

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simplifai , the leading provider of Agentic AI for P&C insurance claims, announces the appointments of Noel Hamill and Nils Thomas Lien to its Board of Directors. These strategic additions, following the recent announcement of Ronald Kasteel as Board Chair, represent a decisive move to strengthen Simplifai's go-to-market capabilities and governance infrastructure as the company accelerates toward its 2026 growth objectives."Our new board members represent a fundamental level-up for Simplifai," said Artem Gonchakov, CEO of Simplifai. "As we move into our next growth and development phase, we need board members who have built and scaled global technology businesses. Noel and Nils bring exactly that experience – proven expertise in taking companies to market and ensuring they have the governance and financial foundations to succeed at scale."The board transformation reflects Simplifai's evolution from innovative insurtech to category-defining Agentic AI provider with a vision to be the go-to provider of AI-driven claims solutions, that insurers trust to deliver results and integrate seamlessly with their teams. With the addition of Hamill's global branding and commercial expertise and Lien's governance and investment acumen, Simplifai is positioning itself for rapid international expansion and market leadership in AI-powered claims automation.Noel Hamill: Driving Global Market ExpansionNoel Hamill brings more than 20 years of international leadership in high-growth, technology-enabled companies, with deep expertise in SaaS, AI, brand development and go-to-market strategy. Most recently he has joined Expereo, prior to which he served as Global CMOat parcelLab, where he led global brand and market expansion for the post-purchase experience platform. His career includes senior branding and commercial roles at PG Forsta, Ladbrokes Coral, EE, and Vodafone Hutchison.Known for his commercial mindset and ability to scale strategic brand building functions globally, Hamill excels at aligning brand, product, data and growth teams to drive sustained performance. At Simplifai, he will guide the company's growth agenda, shape global positioning, and support the expansion of Simplifai's Agentic AI in the insurance claims market."Simplifai is at an inflection point where technology leadership meets market opportunity," said Hamill. "The insurance industry is ready for AI transformation, and Simplifai has built the only enterprise-grade Agentic AI technology purpose-built for claims. I'm excited to help the team capture this moment globally."Nils Thomas Lien: Strengthening Governance and Financial StrategyNils Thomas Lien is an experienced investor and board director with a proven track record in transformation, value creation, and governance. Currently with Brødrene Jensen AS, he oversees strategic investments and business development across technology, real estate, and industrial sectors. His expertise spans business transformation, scaling and restructuring, capital raising, and building growth engines supported by innovation and commercial execution.Lien brings hands-on board experience from companies in transition, combining strategic foresight with operational understanding. He holds an Executive Board Programme certificate from INSEAD and a degree from BI Norwegian Business School. At Simplifai, he will support financial governance and growth strategy."Simplifai has built something genuinely differentiated in an enormous market," said Lien. "My role is to ensure the company has the governance, financial discipline, and strategic framework to execute on its ambitious vision while delivering value to all stakeholders."Board Leadership and StructureThe appointments come shortly after Simplifai announced Ronald Kasteel as Board Chair. Kasteel, who co-founded and built Keylane into Europe's market-leading core insurance platform provider, brings extensive operational and non-executive board experience from the insurance technology sector, including current service as Operating Partner for Corsair Capital.As part of the board restructuring, Artem Gonchakov is stepping off the board to focus exclusively on his role as CEO, allowing him to concentrate fully on operational execution and customer success as the company enters its high-growth phase."Ronald, Noel, and Nils represent exactly the caliber of experience we need on our board right now," adds Gonchakov. "Each has operated at the highest levels of their fields – building companies, navigating complex markets, and driving profitable growth. As CEO, I'm focused on execution. This board gives us the strategic oversight and industry expertise to make 2026 our breakthrough year."About SimplifaiSimplifai is transforming insurance claims through Agentic AI - AI Agents that execute the complete claims lifecycle under human supervision. Simplifai’s Agentic AI allows insurers, TPAs, and MGAs to automate the full claims lifecycle, from intake and processing to payment and closure, with human oversight built in by design. The company currently serves leading insurance organizations across Europe and North America and is expanding rapidly through its 2026 growth strategy. Visit Simplifai for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.