Latitude Regenerative Real Estate Expands National Brokerage Platform

the nation’s leading brokerage for regenerative living

Building on Six Years of Success to Transform Brokering the Buy, Sell and Stewardship of Property

Our brokerage serves people who understand that homes can be sanctuaries—sacred places that are instruments of healing for ourselves, our communities, and the planet” — Neal Collins, co-founder and managing partner of Latitude

LANGLEY,, WA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latitude, the nation’s premier brokerage for regenerative living, announces the formalization of its national brokerage platform. The move builds on six years of steady growth and success helping clients align home and land decisions with wellbeing, community, and environmental integrity.Founded in 2019, Latitude has become known for connecting people seeking more meaningful lives with properties that reflect their values—helping buyers find homes that feel like sanctuaries and helping sellers reach others who will continue their legacy of care. The expansion enables the company to serve a broader market while advancing its mission to reshape how real estate is practiced and experienced."Traditional real estate has treated homes as commodities for too long," said Neal Collins, co-founder and managing partner of Latitude. "Over the past six years, we've proven there's a better way. Where and how we live shapes who we become. Our brokerage serves people who understand that homes can be sanctuaries—sacred places that are instruments of healing for ourselves, our communities, and the planet."A Proven Framework and Track RecordAs interest in regenerative living grows, Latitude has emerged as a leader in shaping how these principles translate to real estate practice. Rather than focusing solely on efficiency or certification, the company’s approach considers the entire ecosystem of the home—how it supports the health of people, community, and place.At the foundation of this approach is The Five Roots of Regenerative Real Estate —Health & Wellness, Sustainability, Community, Ecology, and Spirit—the company’s proprietary framework that helps clients understand not only how a property performs, but how it contributes to the life around it. Using this lens, Latitude advises homeowners, buyers, and developers seeking to live and build in ways that regenerate rather than deplete.Latitude’s proven portfolio demonstrates the range of possibilities within this movement: high-performance homes crafted with reclaimed materials such as Sustainable Sanctuary; urban farms like Annie’s Urban Farm and Microfarm on Cherokee Marsh; rural homesteads including Skyline Meadow, Briarwood Homestead, and Stonehouse Homestead; and garden homes such as Oasis House and Biophilic Delight in Los Angeles. Each reflects a distinct expression of regeneration—from urban farms and rural homesteads to properties within cohousing and agrihood communities."At Latitude, we work with buyers seeking sanctuaries—safe, sacred places that support healthy living," adds Collins. "Whether clients desire clean air and water, a stronger connection to land and community, or a home that supports health and wellbeing, we help them find properties that reflect their values and aspirations."Comprehensive Services Across the Regenerative Real Estate EcosystemFor Sellers: Latitude’s story-driven approach brings forward what conventional real estate often overlooks: a property’s deeper character, including its history, intention, and connection to the land. By highlighting elements such as edible gardens, water systems, reclaimed materials, and long-term stewardship practices, the firm connects sellers with buyers who share their values and vision for the property’s next chapter.For Buyers: Latitude guides clients seeking homes that align with their wellbeing, community, and environmental values—helping buyers navigate the market with clarity and confidence. Properties are evaluated through The Five Roots of Regenerative Real Estate, offering a holistic view of performance and potential, from ecological function and materials health to social design and total cost of stewardship.For Agents: Latitude’s real estate agents—called Change Agents—bring diverse backgrounds in sustainability, farming, design, and finance, united by a shared belief that real estate can be a force for good. Each pledges a portion of commissions to nonprofits aligned with regenerative principles, ensuring that every transaction contributes to positive impact beyond the sale.For Developers: Latitude partners with developers creating communities grounded in ecological design, wellness, and connection. Through a blend of storytelling, brand strategy, and sales enablement, the company helps projects achieve stronger awareness, faster absorption, and deeper alignment with values-driven buyers. Current collaborations include Lega Vera in Panama—a 741-acre regenerative farm village transforming a former pineapple plantation—and Ashland Mill in Oregon, a 61-acre mixed-use community anchored in wellness and ecological design.Building the MovementBeyond buying and selling, Latitude is helping redefine the cultural dialogue around home and land. The company’s The Regenerative Real Estate Podcast has become essential listening for developers, architects, homeowners, and conscious investors—featuring conversations with leaders in architecture, regenerative agriculture, impact investment, and bio-based materials innovation. The podcast continues to shape how people think about land, legacy, and the built environment, with one listener noting: “Just dropped $50k into my Steward account after hearing you on The Regenerative Real Estate Podcast.”Co-Founder Alissa Collins emphasized the company's commitment to education and ecosystem-building: "Over six years, we've proven that regenerative real estate isn't just viable; it's the future. We're not waiting for the industry to change. We're actively building the infrastructure, training, and community that makes it possible. Every transaction becomes an opportunity to shift the narrative from extraction to regeneration."With the formalized national brokerage platform, Latitude is actively recruiting value-aligned licensed agents in Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin, with future growth planned in additional markets where healthy living and regenerative real estate principles resonate strongly. The company is also seeking partnerships with organizations, developers, and service providers that are committed to advancing regenerative principles and creating a positive impact through real estate."This isn't a trend—it's the future of real estate," Collins added. "People are waking up to the reality that their choices about home and land have profound ripple effects. Latitude exists to serve that awakening with integrity, expertise, and a proven six-year track record of transformation."About LatitudeLatitude is the nation’s leading brokerage for regenerative living, serving people who care about thriving communities and a deeper connection to land. The company envisions a world where homes are sanctuaries—places that enable people to heal, inspire others to be the change they wish to see, and regenerate themselves and the ecosystems around them.

