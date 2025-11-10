Sommers Schwartz, P.C. and Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers File Class Action Lawsuit Alleging Systemic Sexual Assault at Sinai-Grace Hospital

Detroit, Michigan – Sommers Schwartz, P.C., in partnership with Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers, P.C., has filed a class action lawsuit against Tenet Healthcare, Inc., VHS of Michigan, Inc., VHS Sinai-Grace Hospital, Inc., and former nurse Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, according to court documents made public this week.

The lawsuit, led by attorneys Lisa M. Esser and Megan Bonanni, alleges that Figueroa-Berrios sexually assaulted vulnerable female patients for years while working as a registered nurse at Detroit’s Sinai-Grace Hospital, a facility operated by Tenet Healthcare and its subsidiaries. The complaint seeks class action status on behalf of all Michigan women who were reportedly assaulted or harassed by Figueroa-Berrios while they were patients at the hospital.

According to the complaint, the Detroit Police Department identified numerous former female patients who may have experienced sexual assault by Figueroa-Berrios during his employment at the Detroit Medical Center (DMC) Sinai-Grace Hospital. The court filing details multiple incidents, including an August 2025 episode for which Figueroa-Berrios faces criminal charges, as well as other alleged assaults stretching several years back.

The case not only targets Figueroa-Berrios as an individual but also the hospital’s corporate owners, asserting that Tenet Healthcare, VHS of Michigan, and VHS Sinai-Grace Hospital failed to properly screen, supervise, or remove Figueroa-Berrios despite warning signs and past allegations of misconduct. The complaint alleges that these failures created conditions in which vulnerable patients were exposed to sexual abuse.

Plaintiff Jane Doe 1, the named representative for the proposed class, alleges she was sexually assaulted by Figueroa-Berrios during a visit to Sinai-Grace Hospital’s emergency department in March 2025. The complaint suggests that the assault occurred under the guise of medical care, violating accepted standards of nursing practice and pointing to broader institutional lapses in supervision and patient safety.

In 2024, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reportedly found Sinai-Grace Hospital out of compliance with patient protection standards, citing deficiencies in abuse reporting, staff training, and oversight. The complaint further references a 2024 state licensure survey that found the hospital failed to conduct fingerprint-based background checks on new hires, including nurses with direct patient contact.

The lawsuit asserts claims of negligence, negligent hiring and supervision, premises liability, and violations of Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act. The complaint seeks damages on behalf of the class for physical and emotional harm and asks the court to certify the class action under Michigan law.

Attorneys for the plaintiff argue that the case underscores broader concerns about patient safety and the responsibility of healthcare institutions to protect those in their care, particularly in facilities serving vulnerable populations. As litigation progresses, additional class members may be identified through the discovery process.

The filing underscores the legal and regulatory scrutiny now facing Sinai-Grace Hospital and its corporate affiliates in the wake of the allegations. The litigation is ongoing, and the defendants have not yet responded to the complaint in court.

CASE INFORMATION

Circuit Court for Wayne County, State of Michigan

Download Case (PDF): Jane Doe 1 v. Tenet Healthcare, Inc, et al.

Case No. 25-017621-CZ

Sommers Schwartz is a powerhouse litigation firm made up of experienced personal injury lawyers, medical malpractice attorneys, commercial and business law attorneys, and employee rights lawyers fighting for unpaid wages and overtime.

Sommers Schwartz, P.C.

3011 W. Grand Blvd. Suite 460D Detroit, MI 48202

(248) 355-0300

https://www.sommerspc.com/blog/2025/09/nurse-charged-with-sexual-assault-at-sinai-grace-hospital/

Press Contact : Sommers Schwartz

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

