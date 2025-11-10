Critical fire weather conditions Monday 11/10/2025
News
November 10, 2025
News article
Overview:
WHAT : A Red Flag Warning is in effect. Strong northerly winds of 15 to 20 mph gusting to 25 to 30 mph at times, humidity as low as 25%, and abnormally dry grounds can result in rapid spreading of wildfires. Winds will gradually calm into Monday evening, though conditions will remain dry.
WHEN : 10 AM to 6PM CST Monday.
WHERE : All of southeast LA and southern MS.
CONFIDENCE : There is high confidence that very dry and windy conditions will cause critical fire weather concerns during the daytime on Monday.
Safety:
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed any burn bans in effect.
Properly extinguish all burning items such as cigarettes prior to disposing of them.
Do not park idle vehicles over tall grass.
Avoid using power equipment that could create sparks.
The graphic below highlights the area covered by the Red Flag Warning.
Additional Information and Resources:
NWS New Orleans Website: www.weather.gov/neworleans
NWS New Orleans DSS Website: http://www.weather.gov/lix/embrief
NWS New Orleans Facebook: www.facebook.com/NWSNewOrleans
NWS New Orleans Twitter: https://twitter.com/NWSNewOrleans
Online Weather Reporting: https://www.weather.gov/lix/submit_storm_report
