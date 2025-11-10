Submit Release
Third Wave Digital Wins MARCOM Gold Award

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Third Wave Digital, Middle Georgia’s leading full-service creative agency, proudly announces its latest award-winning achievement, a Gold Award in the Landing Page category from the internationally recognized MARCOM Awards. This distinction underscores the agency’s dedication to excellence in marketing and communication, as well as its ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, results-driven creative solutions.

The Gold award-winning project was developed in partnership with Ogeechee Technical College, showcasing an experiential landing page designed to engage prospective students and drive admissions growth. Through a combination of compelling visuals, targeted messaging, and intuitive navigation, the landing page reflects Third Wave Digital’s expertise in crafting digital experiences that convert interest into action.

This recognition highlights Third Wave Digital’s continued success in the higher education sector, where the agency has built a reputation for blending creativity with measurable outcomes. With over 25 years of experience, Third Wave Digital continues to help colleges, universities, and businesses enhance their digital presence, strengthen brand awareness, and achieve strategic marketing goals.

View our award winning work here: https://apply.ogeecheetech.edu/

