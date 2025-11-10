Third Wave Digital Wins MARCOM Gold Award
The Gold award-winning project was developed in partnership with Ogeechee Technical College, showcasing an experiential landing page designed to engage prospective students and drive admissions growth. Through a combination of compelling visuals, targeted messaging, and intuitive navigation, the landing page reflects Third Wave Digital’s expertise in crafting digital experiences that convert interest into action.
This recognition highlights Third Wave Digital’s continued success in the higher education sector, where the agency has built a reputation for blending creativity with measurable outcomes. With over 25 years of experience, Third Wave Digital continues to help colleges, universities, and businesses enhance their digital presence, strengthen brand awareness, and achieve strategic marketing goals.
View our award winning work here: https://apply.ogeecheetech.edu/
Carla Cicero
Third Wave Digital
+1 4787507136
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.