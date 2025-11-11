Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger, Says Grand Junction Homeowners Can Lower Rates and Protect Equity

The Home Loan Arranger

Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger, introduces the No Lender Closing Cost Refinance—helping borrowers save money immediately without sacrificing home value

You can refinance into a lower rate without paying the usual lender fees — it’s a total win for homeowners” — Jason Ruedy

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger and top 1% loan officer, says Grand Junction homeowners can now refinance smarter through his No Lender Closing Cost Program. By removing traditional lender fees, the program allows borrowers to secure lower rates, shrink monthly payments, and keep their equity intact from day one.With more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Jason Ruedy has helped thousands of Colorado homeowners take advantage of shifting market conditions. He says the No Lender Closing Cost Refinance is one of the smartest financial tools for borrowers who want to benefit from today’s competitive rates without depleting their savings.“You can refinance into a lower rate without paying the usual lender fees — it’s a total win for homeowners,” says Ruedy. “Grand Junction residents can start saving immediately and keep more of their home’s equity working for them.”While the program may include a slightly higher interest rate than traditional refinances, Ruedy points out that the instant savings and long-term financial benefits often outweigh the small difference.“Closing costs can add up quickly and eat away at equity,” Ruedy explains. “This program helps Grand Junction homeowners lower their rate, reduce their payment, and retain their hard-earned equity — a true smart-money move.”Ruedy and his team at The Home Loan Arranger specialize in Grand Junction mortgage refinances, cash-out refinance loans , HELOCs, and home purchase loans tailored to help borrowers save money and streamline the process. Whether residents want to consolidate high-interest debt, tap into equity, or buy a new home in Grand Junction, Ruedy’s process focuses on speed, precision, and results.“With mortgage rates still near multi-year lows, this is the time for Grand Junction homeowners to act,” Ruedy says. “Refinancing with no lender closing costs is one of the easiest ways to save money immediately and preserve financial strength for the future.”For more information about Grand Junction’s No Lender Closing Cost Refinance Program or to explore personalized Grand Junction mortgage options, visit www.homeloanarranger.com or call (303) 862-4742 to connect directly with Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger.

