Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger Says Colorado Springs Homeowners Can Refinance and Keep Equity

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With mortgage rates at multi-year lows, Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger, says Colorado Springs homeowners can refinance faster and cheaper through his No Lender Closing Cost Program. The veteran loan officer explains that eliminating lender fees allows borrowers to lower rates, reduce monthly payments, and strengthen long-term equity positions.With more than 30 years of mortgage experience, Ruedy has helped thousands of Colorado homeowners navigate the refinance process. He explains that the no lender closing cost refinance is gaining traction among borrowers who want to lower their rate and payment but avoid the upfront expense of traditional closing costs.“You get into a lower rate with fewer closing costs — it’s a no-brainer,” says Ruedy. “Homeowners can save money immediately and keep more of their equity instead of paying unnecessary fees.”Ruedy notes that while this type of refinance may have a slightly higher interest rate than standard options, the immediate savings and preserved equity often outweigh that small difference, especially for borrowers planning to stay in their homes long term.“Many homeowners don’t realize how quickly closing costs can eat into their home’s equity,” Ruedy adds. “This program helps them retain that equity, lower their rate, and reduce monthly payments — a smart financial move that keeps more money in their pocket.”Ruedy and his team at The Home Loan Arranger specialize in Colorado Springs mortgage refinances, cash-out refinance loans , HELOCs, and home-purchase programs designed to help homeowners take advantage of changing market conditions. Whether borrowers want to pay off high-interest debt , tap into home equity, or purchase a new home, Ruedy’s process focuses on speed, precision, and savings.“With rates trending lower, this is the moment for Colorado Springs homeowners to act,” Ruedy emphasizes. “ Refinancing with no lender closing costs is a smart way to save money now and protect equity for the future.”For more information about Colorado Springs’ No Lender Closing Cost Refinance Program or to explore customized refinance and mortgage options, visit www.homeloanarranger.com or call (303) 862-4742 to connect directly with Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger.

