Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger, Says Boulder's No Closing Cost Refinance Can Save Homeowners Thousands

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger and one of the nation’s top 1% producing loan officers, says Boulder homeowners can now take advantage of a powerful opportunity to lower rates, reduce payments, and preserve home equity through his No Lender Closing Cost Refinance Program. Following the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut, Ruedy explains that this option allows borrowers to refinance without paying traditional lender closing costs — helping Boulder residents save money instantly while strengthening long-term financial stability.Ruedy, who has more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry, says the no-closing-cost refinance is gaining popularity among Colorado homeowners who want to take advantage of lower rates but hesitate to pay thousands in upfront costs.“You get into a lower rate with fewer closing costs — it’s a no-brainer,” says Ruedy. “Homeowners can save money right away and keep more of their equity instead of paying unnecessary fees.”He explains that although the program may carry a slightly higher rate than standard refinances, the immediate savings and preserved equity often outweigh the small rate difference, especially for those planning to stay in their homes for years.“Many homeowners don’t realize how quickly closing costs can eat into their home’s equity,” Ruedy adds. “This program helps them retain that equity, lower their rate, and reduce monthly payments — a smart move that keeps more money in their pocket.”Ruedy and his team at The Home Loan Arranger specialize in Boulder mortgage refinances, cash-out refinance loans , HELOCs, and home-purchase programs that help borrowers capitalize on today’s favorable rate environment. Whether homeowners are looking to consolidate high-interest debt , access equity, or secure a new home loan, Ruedy’s process focuses on speed, precision, and savings.“With rates trending lower, this is the time for Boulder homeowners to act,” Ruedy emphasizes. “Refinancing with no lender closing costs is a smart strategy to save money today and protect equity for the future.”For more information about Boulder’s No Lender Closing Cost Refinance Program or to explore customized mortgage options, visit www.homeloanarranger.com or call (303) 862-4742 to connect directly with Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger.

