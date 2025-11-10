Susan Rees receives Simplification Award at the ACEBC 2025 Induction Ceremony and Dinner Marcia Wagner, member of the ACEBC Board of Governors and Joni Andrioff immediate past ACEBC President at ACEBC 2025 Induction Ceremony and Dinner

Nation's Top Employee Benefits Lawyers Organization Holds Celebratory Dinner

The ACEBC® represents the gold standard of employee benefits law. Our firm’s large concentration of ACEBC® Fellows is not just a statistic-it’s a reflection of our unwavering commitment to excellence” — Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 8, 2025, the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel (“ACEBC” or the “College”) held an Induction Ceremony and Dinner in Charleston, S.C., marking its 25th year as the nation’s premier institution recognizing excellence in the practice of employee benefits law. At this event, the College honored Joni Andrioff of the Wagner Law Group for successfully completing her term as President of the ACEBC, announced its Simplification Award (given to Susan Rees of the Wagner Law Group), its Writing Competition awards, and its Moot Court awards, and inducted several new Fellows to the College. The Wagner Law Group was proud to serve as a co-sponsor of this event.Employee benefits lawyers may achieve Fellowship in the College by invitation only, after having been scrutinized through the organization’s rigorous vetting process. ACEBCFellows are those who have dedicated their careers to the field of employee benefits, have demonstrated sustained leadership, scholarship, and service in that field, have a proven record of advancing public understanding of employee benefits law through writing, speaking, public policy work, and professional leadership, and have been selected by the College’s Board of Governors following an exhaustive screening process. As noted on the College’s website , since ACEBCFellows have a minimum of 20 years’ experience and have been selected as Fellows based on their significant contributions to the advancement of the employee benefits field, the College represents a tremendous wealth of knowledge in the field.The College, which is dedicated to elevating the standards and advancing the public's understanding of the practice of employee benefits law, was formed some 25 years ago when it gathered for the first time in New York City on July 8, 2020, to induct its Charter Fellows at a gala dinner at Windows on the World in the World Trade Center. Some 14 months later, one of the College’s newest Fellows was killed when the World Trade Center was destroyed.The College seeks to further its mission - fostering excellence in the practice of employee benefits law and advancing public understanding of employee benefits - through activities such as sponsoring an extensive list of Continuing Legal Education programs, initiating professional discussions of significant employee benefits issues, holding law student writing competitions, holding moot court competitions, participating in the Government Agency Q&A sessions arranged by the American Bar Association’s Joint Committee on Employee Benefits (“JCEB”), co-sponsoring a vast array of teleconferences, webinars, and National Institutes with the JCEB, presentation of educational programs in connection with its annual Induction Dinners, and pairing law students interested in the field of employee benefits law with ACEBCFellows who can help them gain a better understanding of careers in that field.The Wagner Law Group remains a strong supporter of the College. Wagner’s legal team includes 13 ACEBCFellows (more than any other law firm in the nation, including those with thousands of lawyers), three of whom were Charter Fellows of the College, five of whom have served on the Board of Governors of the College, and four of whom have served as Officers of the College (two as President of the College). “The ACEBCrepresents the gold standard of employee benefits law. Our firm’s large concentration of ACEBCFellows is not just a statistic - it’s a reflection of our unwavering commitment to excellence, thought leadership, and service in employee benefits law,” said Marcia Wagner, Founder and Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, who herself serves on the College’s Board of Governors.

