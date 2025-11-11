Recruiting for Good Launch Lunch with Your Life Coach a Meaningful Dining Reward

Are you 50+Kickass love to do something meaningful with your life; go out to lunch with your sweet life coach every month for a year? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the sweetest perk for 2026 www.LunchwithCoach.com The Sweetest Time! Are you 50+Plus Kickass? Join The Sweetest Club www.TheSweetestClub.com Made Just for You! Are you 50+Plus Kickass and doing something meaningful in LA run a Pilates Studio, are a Life Coach, or you are a community Leader attend the sweetest brunch celebrating women like you RSVP at w.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You! Love to Dine for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good www.LovetoDineforGood.com Made Just for You! Are you 40+ Kickass Love Pilates and Fine Dining? This is The Treat Made Just for You! www.DiningandPilates.com The Treat Made for You!

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talent to fund Girl Cause and rewards referrals to companies hiring with gift cards to lunch with life coach for 1 year

For the 1st lunch; we'll also pay for your life coach's time, for 1 very sweet meaningful hour too Because, NO One in the US should work for FREE...But Some of us are lucky to work for GOOD!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), sweet dining treats, and the sweetest parties.Recruiting for Good launch meaningful dining reward ' lunch with life coach ,' reserved for women who are 50+ and have 10 years’ experience volunteering in the community; and that successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Exceptions will be made for only exceptional women who are 40+Kickass that meet all the requirements (must RSVP and attend a one-hour social party to meet recruiting for Good founder in person) to pre-qualify for lunch with your life coach reward!"How to Earn LA's Sweetest Dining Reward Lunch with Life Coach?1. RSVP and attend next sponsored one-hour social dining party to meet Recruiting for Good, founder Carlos in person.2. Earn a personal invitation to participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program.3. Successfully participate in the referral program.Carlos Cymerman adds; "Love to have lunch with your life coach every month for a year? Join the club to earn $150 gift cards for your favorite restaurants. And for first lunch we will also sponsor 1 hour with your life coach!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and The Community Too!Recruiting for Good is creating community through dining and improving women's lives. By rewarding fine dining gift cards, helping fund sweet dinner clubs, and sponsoring lunches with life coaches for 1 year. Recruiting for Good also creates and sponsors meaningful dining parties!Are you 50+Kickass love to do something meaningful with your life and Love to have lunch with your life coach? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn gift cards for The Sweetest restaurants in LA; and enjoy lunch at your favorite spots for 1 year. www.LunchwithCoach.com The Sweetest Time!Are You a Sweet Life Coach or Expert in Your Field and 50+Kickass?Love to share your wisdom in an intimate setting. Recruiting for Good is sponsoring sweet women brunch parties in LA for dynamic women leaders who are rockstars in life; to learn more about co-creating a sweet fulfilling and meaningful dining party that is good for you (your brand, business or service) and good for the community too; 1st attend one of our 1-hour sponsored parties to meet carlos sweet founder recruiting for good, love to dine for good, and love to party for good founder rsvp with sara@recruitingforgood.com www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Is Made for You!Love Dining and Pilates is a reward created and funded by Recruiting for Good; reserved for Women 40+ Kickass who make a significant difference in the community. Participate in recruiting for good referral program to earn a $1500 Dining Gift Card and a $1500 Pilates Gift Card to learn more visit www.DiningandPilates.com The Treat Made Just for You!Veggie Orgy is an exclusive all-inclusive reward created and funded by Recruiting for Good reserved for 10 exceptional women who are 40+Kickass and have volunteered in the community for 10 years; and successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. To participate and earn the all-inclusive vegan treat, first need to attend a sponsored plant-based brunch on the westside to learn more visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.