‘Wavers’ Snacks By David Dobrik Expands Globally Officially Launching in 7-Eleven Australia on 7-Eleven Day

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks, Wavers, the bold snack line delivering flavour-packed, wavy crunch in every bite by global digital creator David Dobrik, is proud to announce international expansion marked by its official launch into Australia. The initial phase of distribution began throughout 7-Eleven Australia convenience stores ahead of National 7-11 Day in Australia, which took place on November 7th, 2025.

This milestone marks the debut of Wavers in the Australian market. Known for their signature wavy texture and satisfying crunch, Wavers by The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks, bring a differentiated experience to the snack aisle. Inspired by the flavors of David Dobrik’s Los Angeles-based Doughbrik’s Pizza, these pizza-inspired, bite sized snacks offer customers a delicious taste of the popular brick-and-mortar brand.

The Australian launch was supported by 7-Eleven on 7-Eleven Day, November 7th. With more than 750 stores and over 250 million customer moments each year, 7-eleven will make Wavers easily available to customers across the country.

“I can’t believe Doughbrik’s Wavers are officially hitting 7-Eleven’s across Australia! I started this as a fun snack idea with my friends, and now people on the other side of the world can grab a bag on their snack run. A very surreal moment for myself and the brand and I am beyond excited!” – David Dobrik, Co-Founder of The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks.

The initial range of Wavers flavors available in 7-Eleven Australia includes Late Night Pizza, Spicy Pickle, Extra Cheesy, and Hot Honey. Each flavor has been designed to tap into memory-driven tastes while offering a guilt-free snack option. Wavers are made without artificial flavors or preservatives, are Non-GMO Project Verified, and contain just 140 calories per serving.

“WAVERS is a collaborative partnership between David Dobrik and the creator of Veggie Straws, Jerry Bello, co-founder of Tastemaker Food Products Co, one of the world’s leading tastemakers in snacking — two innovators who’ve come together to redefine what’s possible in flavor, texture, and fun. Together, they’ve created a completely new wave of snack innovation — bold, craveable, and unapologetically original.” Noted by The Original Doughbrik’s ‘WAVERS’ Snacks President and Co-Founder Adam Cohen.

Further adds Cohen, “We are thrilled to bring Wavers to Australia, meeting the demand of interest from David’s loyal social media fanbase down under, creating an incredible moment of global expansion for Wavers and David’s retail footprint.

“We’re thrilled to be the exclusive launch partner for Wavers in Australia. This partnership is a strong example of how 7-Eleven continues to lead with innovation, delivering new and exciting experiences for our customers. We know our customers love discovering new products, and introducing world-class global brands is one of the ways we bring that to life,”. – Matt Keogh Chief Commercial Officer at 7-Eleven Australia adds.

Wavers have quickly gained international attention for their bold profiles and snackable format. Each piece offers a distinct shape and crunch, creating a unique texture experience that stands out in the snack category. The brand was developed with a mission to bring people together through joyful, flavour-rich snacking that feels nostalgic.

This collaboration brings Wavers into the hands of Australian consumers through one of the country’s most recognisable retail names. 7-Eleven continues to lead in on-the-go convenience with a commitment to innovative product offerings. The collaboration between Wavers and 7-Eleven has been managed by Stellar Distribution, a leading National Distributor of International Food products across the country.

Wavers is a next-generation snack brand offering bold, flavour-forward profiles such as Late Night Pizza, Spicy Pickle, Hot Honey, and Extra Cheesy, with a signature wavy crunch founded by globally recognized content creator David Dobrik in partnership with Tastemaker Foods. Designed for everyday enjoyment, Wavers delivers an elevated snacking experience made with quality ingredients and a passion for nostalgia and fun, inspired by David’s Doughbrik’s Pizza Brand. Visit them online at www.eatdoughbriks.com and follow on social media @eatdoughbriks @daviddobrik across all channels.

7-Eleven Australia is the country’s largest independent convenience retailer, operating a network of over 750 stores. In 2024, the company was acquired by 7-Eleven International LLC, a joint venture between 7-Eleven, Inc. and Seven-Eleven Japan. The brand serves millions of Australians every year with a focus on innovation, product variety, and convenience. For more information: https://www.7eleven.com.au

