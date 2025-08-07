The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks, ‘Wavers’ By David Dobrik, Launches Nationally at IT’SUGAR Stores Across the U.S.

IT’SUGAR President Ryan Nelson & The Original Doughbrik's 'Wavers' Founder David Dobrik The Original Doughbrik's 'Wavers' Founders David Dobrik and Adam Cohen

WAVERS Launch Nationally at IT’SUGAR Stores as Brand Accelerates Retail Rollout

At IT’SUGAR, we don’t do boring—and neither does Wavers. This collab is wild, delicious, and 100% a bold new favorite for adventurous snackers.” — Ryan Nelson, President of IT’SUGAR

CHICAGO, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks ‘Wavers,’ the bold, pizza-flavored snack line co-founded by trailblazing digital creator David Dobrik, continues its retail expansion with the announcement of a major new partner: IT’SUGAR, the nationally recognized candy and novelty snack retailer. As of this past Friday, August 1, 2025, The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks ‘Wavers’ will hit shelves in all 115 IT’SUGAR brick and mortar stores nationwide. Point-of-purchase shippers will debut in-store with plans to evolve into an everyday item on shelves. In addition to its brick-and-mortar presence, ‘Wavers’ will also be available for online direct-to-consumer purchase via www.itsugar.com , providing another accessible path for fans and snack lovers to get their hands on Dobrik’s new ‘Wavers’ snacks.

“I couldn’t be more excited to finally see Wavers in IT’SUGAR stores across the country! IT’SUGAR is the ultimate destination for unique and interesting snacks— Wavers is in good company! This is one of many steps in making sure we are getting Wavers into the hands of snack lovers everywhere. I can’t wait to see what you all think!” – David Dobrik, Founder, The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks

To celebrate the partnership, Wavers and IT’SUGAR hosted a nightclub-style launch event at IT’SUGAR’s Chicago flagship 6,000 sq. ft. location on Michigan Avenue.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with IT’SUGAR – a brand that shares our passion for bold flavor, big personality, and fun,” said Adam Cohen, President and Co-Founder of The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks. “This rollout is a major milestone in making Wavers a national go-to snack, and what better way to introduce this incredible retail collaboration than with a launch in Chicago, David's hometown, making for the perfect scenario." – Adam Cohen, Co-Founder, The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks

Inspired by the best-selling pizzas from Dobrik’s Los Angeles-based pizzeria on the iconic Sunset Strip, Doughbrik’s Pizza, the new ‘Wavers’ snack line debut flavors include Late Night Pizza, Extra Cheesy, Spicy Pickle, and Hot Honey. Each flavor is non-GMO, free of artificial flavors and preservatives, and only 140 calories per serving – made for guilt-free, binge-worthy snacking.

THE MISSION STATEMENT

At Doughbrik’s Pizza, and now The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks, the brand's mission is to bring bold and unforgettable flavors to people worldwide. David Dobrik’s journey as a content creator has taken him to various destinations, where he’s experienced unique tastes and discovered new food cultures. These experiences have led David to launch The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks, a line of pizza-inspired and globally influenced snack flavors that capture the spirit of adventure, fun, and good times, while also paying homage to his European and Chicago roots.

The connection between Doughbrik’s Pizza and The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks is simple: both represent David’s commitment to creating high-quality, fun, and accessible experiences for his audience and devoted following. Wavers expands David’s brand beyond the pizza shop, offering fans everywhere the same fresh, exciting flavors they know and love—whether it’s a slice of pizza or a crunchy snack interpretation. Just like the retail chain, The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks brand is all about bringing people together over great food and unforgettable experiences.

THE FOUNDER STORY

Every great culinary story begins somewhere humble. The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks are no different. Childhood friends David Dobrik and Ilya Fedorovich brought their Midwest roots to the heart of Los Angeles, opening a pizza joint on Sunset Boulevard in 2022. Their mission? Take the comforting simplicity of their Chicago youth and elevate it—thoughtfully, playfully, and deliciously. As David forays into the packaged snack world, it is important to note Doughbrik’s Wavers aren’t just snacks; their memories from a friendship seasoned by nostalgia, innovation, and authenticity.

The brand team, founded in partnership with Tastemaker Food Co., is composed of David Dobrik as Co-Founder, Adam Cohen as President and Co-Founder, Jerry Bello as Executive Chairman, Natalie Noel as Brand VP, and Alexandra Lasky as Head of Communications.

For more information follow the brand on social media @eatdoughbriks and their website, www.eatdoughbriks.com and for sales inquiries, Chris@eatdoughbriks.com

