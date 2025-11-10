Registration Opens for the 9th World Integrative Medicine Congress (WIMC)

“Great Medicine · Great Health · Great Industry”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Federation of Integrative Health (WFIH) announced that final registration is open for the 9th World Integrative Medicine Congress (WIMC), taking place December 5–7, 2025 at 595 Lawrence Expressway, Sunnyvale, CA 94085.The 2025 Congress convenes global leaders across Western medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), natural and functional therapies, and emerging health technologies under the theme “Great Medicine · Great Health · Great Industry.”A comprehensive, cross-disciplinary programThe 9th World Integrative Medicine Congress brings together clinicians, researchers, educators, and innovators from across five continents to explore integrative models of care and health innovation. Program areas reflect the Congress’s broad scope—Western and Chinese medicine, chiropractic and physical therapy, qigong and tai chi, herbal medicine and natural therapeutics, lifestyle and mind-body modalities (e.g., yoga), and advanced technologies such as targeted and laser therapies. (ww.WFIH.org)The 9th World Congress of Integrative Medicine was led by the following Co-Chairmen: Chu Mian Sheng, Fang Bang Jiang, Tian Haihe, Hao Jishun, Huang Guojian, Zhu Zhenggao, Lu Shengchun, Zeng Lipin, Xin Zhenyang, Zhang Hui, Lu Jiao, Jiang Dan, Hao Jishun, Liu Meixiang, Rose Hong, Jian Qi, and Steven Robert.Dr. Fan Liming and Dr. Zheng Jian Hua, Vice President of the World Acupuncture Association, signed and presented awards to the following recipients in recognition of their outstanding contributions to integrative health:• Dr. Wang Ying Qiu (Nuclear Medicine)• Dr. Zhu Mian Shen (France, Space Needle)• Dr. Jason Hao (U.S., Neuroacupuncture)• Dr. Ge Song (China)• Dr. Huang Yu (Integrated Cancer Treatment)• Hong Kong Proser Harmony Health Management Co.and supported the vision that integrated health will contribute to global health and wellness. The most significant highlight of the conference was the presentation by Professor Barry Marshall, Nobel Prize laureate in Physiology and Medicine (2005), and the award recognition of his accomplishments in medicine by the World Integrative Medicine Congress.The 9th World Integrative Medicine Congress’s Chinese edition was successfully held in Shenzhen, China from October 24–26, 2025, marking a strong lead-in to the U.S. Congress.U.S. Edition will take place December 5–7, 2025, at 595 Lawrence Expressway, Sunnyvale, CA 94085, in the heart of Silicon Valley.The three-day event will bring together global leaders in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), integrative health, clinical research, and health innovation. Participants will be eligible to earn 18 California CEU credits and National NCCAOM-PDA continuing education credits.Conference HighlightsAcademic Forum• Keynote presentations and panels featuring internationally recognized experts• Latest clinical research updates in acupuncture, herbal medicine, tui na (Chinese medical massage), and integrative therapies• Practical case studies and treatment methodologies focused on improving clinical outcomesExhibition Pavilion• Showcase of state-of-the-art TCM technologies, medical devices, and scientific advancements• Direct networking with top manufacturers, innovators, and industry partnersSocial & Cultural Programs• Welcome banquet, tea break networking, and cultural performances• Optional post-conference tours to iconic California destinations including the Golden Gate Bridge, Silicon Valley tech campuses, Half Moon Bay, Santa Cruz, and the 17-Mile Drive(Tours require separate registration and fees)Theme & Program TracksThe 2025 Congress will focus on the theme:“Great Medicine · Great Health · Great Industry.”Specialized forums and breakout tracks will address:• Clinical excellence in integrative and traditional medicine• Preventive healthcare and population wellness• Cross-sector innovation and health industry partnershipsKeynote Leadership & Distinguished Guests• Professor Barry Marshall, Nobel Laureate (Physiology or Medicine, 2005) – Keynote and LifetimeAchievement Honoree• Academician Fan Daiming – Honorary Chair, China Academy of Engineering• 20+ National Masters of TCM (China)• 50 university presidents and medical school deans• 200 hospital directors and clinical chiefs• 500 health industry enterprises and research institutes• 60 investment, biotech, and health innovation fundsAdditional invited delegates include WHO advisors, U.S. hospital system executives, EU regulatory experts, and senior health policy officials from Asia, Africa, and Latin America.English Track PartnershipThe English-language program will be presented in partnership with the Global Wellness Plan ( www.GlobalWellnessPlan.org ) and the Global Humanities Foundation ( www.GlobalHumanitiesFoundation.org ).Who should attend• Physicians and advanced practitioners across primary and specialty care• TCM and acupuncture professionals, chiropractors, physical therapists, naturopaths, and allied health providers• Health system leaders, wellness and corporate health executives, researchers, educators, and policy stakeholders• Innovators and entrepreneurs advancing diagnostics, therapeutics, and patient-engagement technologies in integrative health(Program scope as described by WFIH.) (WFIH)Conference highlights — Friday, Dec 5, 2025 (Sunnyvale)• 8:00 a.m. — Check-in for the English-language track (presented alongside the 24th World Congress on Integrative Health: Global Wellness).• 9:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m. — Main Congress Programo Opening & plenaries with cross-disciplinary leaderso Research paper presentations spotlighting clinical and practice innovationso Movement for health: guided tai chi practiceo Continuing education: CE information available at registrationMaster classes & trainings — Dec 5–7, 2025Over 20 expert-led, hands-on sessions run throughout the weekend. Representative topics include Tai Chi 24 Form & 32-Sword, fall-prevention strategies, head and neuro-acupuncture approaches, mini-blade/flat-needle soft-tissue protocols, integrative oncology rehabilitation perspectives, cardiovascular risk support through traditional techniques, and modern TCM data resources for clinical decision support.Final Call for papers & academic presentationsWIMC welcomes 20-minute academic presentations and paper submissions on integrative medicine, acupuncture, tai chi/qigong, combined Western–Chinese clinical practice, education, research, and related legal/regulatory topics. Papers (Word format), PPT, and a video (≤20 minutes) should be submitted via email per the posted guidelines; outstanding work may be considered for proceedings or journal recommendation.Authors and speakers may also publish in the World Integrative Medicine journal; submission and academic-report fee links are available on the WFIH site.Registration & key logistics• Dates (U.S. Congress): December 5–7, 2025• Venue: 595 Lawrence Expressway, Sunnyvale, CA 94085• Official Registration: via WFIH (details and links on the Congress page)Register now to attend the World Congress, you may go directly to: https://wfih.org World Federation of Integrative Health (WFIH)• Official site & Congress hub: WFIH.org• Email: wimcongress@gmail.com• U.S. inquiries: +1-626-215-3353 (Dr. Fu Xueli) | WeChat: Jackfu626

