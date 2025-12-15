" Butterfly" - Award Winning Artist Bella Yanbo Huang DC Local Artist - Ahmed Alkarhi Nana Bagdavadze - Commissioned Portrait

The Capital Arts & Crafts Show celebrates art, culture, and community at Round House Theatre, Bethesda. FREE • Dec 19, 2025 • 12–5 PM.

By supporting events that celebrate creativity and cultural heritage, we help foster connection, empathy, and mutual respect.” — Rose Hong

BETHESDA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Free Public Event Proudly Supported by the Global Humanities Foundation The Capital Arts & Crafts Show , proudly supported by the Global Humanities Foundation, invites the public to experience a vibrant celebration of creativity, culture, and community at the Round House Theatre in Bethesda, Maryland.The free event will take place on Friday, December 19, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, offering an inspiring showcase of visual art, craftsmanship, and cultural expression just in time for the holiday season.The Capital Arts & Crafts Show celebrates both local and internationally recognized artists, highlighting Washington’s rich and diverse cultural heritages. Rooted in the belief that the arts are a universal language that unites humanity, the event brings together creators, families, collectors, and community members for an afternoon of artistic discovery and cultural connection.A Celebration of Artistic ExcellenceGuests will enjoy a wide range of original works, including stunning oil paintings by accomplished local and international artists, expressive sculptures, handcrafted fine jewelry, and beautifully designed holiday ornaments and gifts. The show also features timeless family oil portraits and keepsakes, offering attendees the opportunity to commission or purchase meaningful works that can be cherished for generations.Whether visitors are seasoned art collectors, holiday shoppers searching for unique gifts, or families looking to engage with Washington’s vibrant cultural scene, the Capital Arts & Crafts Show offers something for everyone.Honoring Cultural Diversity Through the ArtsWashington, D.C., and its surrounding region are home to one of the most culturally diverse populations in the nation. The Capital Arts & Crafts Show reflects this richness by presenting artwork inspired by a wide range of traditions, techniques, and global perspectives. Through visual storytelling, craftsmanship, and creative expression, the event underscores the role of the arts in fostering understanding, dialogue, and unity.“The arts transcend language, borders, and backgrounds,” Rose Hong, the organizer noted. “This event celebrates creativity as a shared human experience—one that connects us across cultures and generations.”A Family-Friendly, Community-Centered EventThe Capital Arts & Crafts Show is designed to be welcoming and accessible to all. Admission is free, ensuring that families, students, and community members from all backgrounds can enjoy and participate in the arts. The event’s relaxed, festive atmosphere encourages visitors to explore, engage with artists, and learn more about the creative process behind each work.Event Highlights Include:• Stunning oil paintings by talented local and internationally recognized artists• Unique sculptures and handcrafted works• Beautiful Christmas ornaments and holiday gifts• Timeless family oil portraits and keepsakes• Handmade fine jewelryWhether you are an art lover, a holiday shopper, or simply looking to experience the richness of our cultural community, this event offers something for everyone.Convenient parking is available nearby at the Waverly Street Garage, located at 4520 East-West Highway, Bethesda, MD 20814.Opportunities for Artists and ExhibitorsIn addition to welcoming the public, the Capital Arts & Crafts Show invites artists, crafters, and exhibitors to participate in this growing cultural event. The show provides a platform for creators to share their work with new audiences, connect with fellow artists, and engage directly with collectors and supporters of the arts.Proud Support from the Global Humanities FoundationThe event is proudly supported by the Global Humanities Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting arts, education, cultural exchange, and global understanding. Through its support of initiatives like the Capital Arts & Crafts Show, the Foundation advances its mission to strengthen communities and celebrate the shared values that unite humanity.“The Global Humanities Foundation believes that the arts are essential to a healthy, vibrant society,” said Rose Hong, the organizer. “By supporting events that celebrate creativity and cultural heritage, we help foster connection, empathy, and mutual respect.”Event Details at a GlanceDate: Friday, December 19, 2025Time: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PMLocation: Round House Theatre4545 East-West Highway, Bethesda, MD 20814Parking: Waverly Street Garage, 4520 East-West HighwayAdmission: FREEJoin the CelebrationThe Capital Arts & Crafts Show invites the public to come together in celebration of art, culture, and community. As the holiday season approaches, the event offers a meaningful opportunity to support artists, discover unique works, and experience the unifying power of the arts.Come discover art, culture, and connection—because the arts truly unite us all.Proudly supported by the Global Humanities Foundation

