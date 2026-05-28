'America the Beautiful' Global Art Competition and Exhibition to Open at the Trump-Kennedy Center

By Bella Yanbo Huang By Ray Simon By Elena Ruseva

Honoring America’s heritage and freedom through global art, featuring artists Ray Simon, Bella Yanbo Huang, and Elena Ruseva.

Our mission aligns perfectly with celebrating America’s 250, the beauty of freedom and the universal desire for harmony through artistic expression,” said Rose Hong, the Executive Director.” — Rose Hong

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of “Celebrate America’s 250,” the Global Humanities Foundation proudly announces the launch of the “America the Beautiful: Global Art Competition and Exhibition,” a landmark international showcase of creativity, patriotism, and cultural unity opening this year at the Trump-Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The exhibition is designed to honor America’s rich cultural heritage, artistic spirit, and enduring democratic ideals while bringing together artists from around the world in a shared tribute to freedom, innovation, diversity, and the beauty of the American experience.Presented in partnership with acclaimed patriotic artist Ray Simon, award-winning painter Bella Yanbo Huang, and artist Elena Ruseva, this world-class exhibition invites artists from across the globe to submit works inspired by the enduring ideals of liberty, unity, peace, and artistic expression that define the American spirit. The exhibition seeks to foster cultural diplomacy and global understanding through the universal language of art, encouraging artists to interpret “America the Beautiful” through their own personal and cultural perspectives.The prestigious exhibition will feature painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, digital art, and video installations from both emerging and established artists. Organizers hope the event will become one of the signature artistic celebrations connected to America’s 250th anniversary, highlighting the role of creativity in preserving democratic values and strengthening international friendship.According to Rose Hong, Executive Director of the Global Humanities Foundation, the exhibition was conceived as part of the Foundation’s mission to promote peace, empathy, education, and cross-cultural cooperation through the arts. “The world needs art that uplifts and unites,” Hong said. “Through this exhibition, we’re inviting artists to explore America not only as a nation, but as an idea—a concept that belongs to all people who believe in freedom and human dignity.”The Trump-Kennedy Center provides a historically significant and inspiring venue for this extraordinary occasion. Revered as one of America’s leading cultural institutions, the Center has hosted presidents, diplomats, artists, and major cultural events for generations. Its grand architecture and national importance make it an ideal setting for an exhibition celebrating America’s artistic legacy and cultural leadership. Organizers hope the exhibition will inspire visitors from around the world and showcase the enduring power of art to connect humanity across borders.Among the featured artists, Ray Simon stands out as one of the most recognized patriotic artists in America today. His paintings, known for their emotional storytelling and historical depth, have been collected by presidents, veterans’ organizations, and institutions dedicated to preserving American history. Supported through the sponsorship and commitment of Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris, Simon’s work captures defining moments in America’s journey, emphasizing courage, sacrifice, honor, and national pride. His participation gives the exhibition both historical resonance and symbolic significance, grounding the event in a deep reverence for freedom and democracy.Award-winning artist Bella Yanbo Huang will also showcase a special collection of oil paintings depicting some of Washington, D.C.’s most iconic landmarks, including the U.S. Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Tidal Basin during cherry blossom season. Huang’s paintings are internationally recognized for their vibrant colors, intricate detail, and immersive energy. Her works have been exhibited at prestigious venues including Art Expo New York, Modern Art Masters at the Louvre in Paris, and the Contemporary Art Museum in Austria. Her artistic vision captures both the beauty and vitality of America’s capital city, offering viewers an emotional and visually rich experience.Artist Elena Ruseva contributes bold patriotic artworks celebrating American identity, freedom, resilience, and unity. Her paintings frequently incorporate iconic American symbols such as the U.S. flag, eagles, and historical imagery, creating emotionally powerful works that resonate strongly with audiences. Together, the featured artists represent diverse perspectives united by a shared commitment to artistic excellence and the celebration of democratic ideals.The exhibition is supported by several distinguished organizations and media partners, including the National America–Eurasia Museum of Art & Culture, Emerald Planet TV, Inside Look Media, CFCI Media, and the DC Rotary Club. Through these partnerships, “America the Beautiful” aims to reach audiences both nationally and internationally through exhibitions, media coverage, interviews, and digital programming.Submissions are now officially open worldwide for students ages 12 to 21 in selected artistic mediums. Accepted categories include painting and drawing, sculpture and three-dimensional art, photography and digital art, and video art installations. All works will be reviewed by a distinguished jury of curators, artists, and art professionals appointed by the Global Humanities Foundation. Selected artists will have their works featured in the official exhibition catalogue, media promotions, and online galleries hosted by www.globalartsgallery.org The submission deadline for all entries is June 10, 2026. Students are invited to submit high-resolution images with an artist statement and short biography through the official exhibition portal at www.globalartsgallery.org . There are no residency restrictions, and international submissions are strongly encouraged. The exhibition committee especially welcomes young artists whose works reflect creativity, freedom, diversity, and global understanding.A select number of finalists will be invited to exhibit their works during the official opening celebration at the Trump-Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on June 14, 2026. Winning artists will receive international media exposure, feature interviews by media partners, and future opportunities through the Global Humanities Foundation’s ongoing arts and cultural initiatives. The public exhibition will welcome diplomats, collectors, educators, art patrons, students, and members of the international community for a celebration of artistic achievement and cultural diplomacy.The exhibition is also open to artists worldwide. Applications may be submitted through www.globalartsgallery.org . Collectors, diplomats, and press representatives will be invited to attend the event. The public exhibition will open on June 14, 2026, at the Trump-Kennedy Center, RFK Library, in Washington, D.C. Selected works will also be showcased online through the official website, allowing visitors from across the nation and around the world to experience the collection.The Award Gala will be held on June 14, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Trump-Kennedy Center.* This event is an external rental presented in coordination with the Trump-Kennedy Center campus Rentals Office and is not produced by the Trump Kennedy Center.

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