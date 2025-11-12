Human Cloud Launches Provider Ecosystem to Expand The Flexible Workforce By Verifying Enterprise Capabilities

Through Partner Certifications, Providers like Beeline and GreenLight.ai are verifying talent solutions can cover comprehensive enterprise requirements

It’s imperative for companies to integrate alternative talent platforms into their portfolio of talent options. We're excited to see how Human Cloud can help enterprises navigate this journey.” — Brian Hoffmeyer, Beeline's SVP of Market Strategies

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Cloud today announced the launch of its Provider Ecosystem, a new feature on the Human Cloud Platform designed to help enterprises confidently and easily identify flexible workforce solutions that meet their rigorous contingent talent requirements.

This program launches with four initial, foundational workforce solutions: Beeline, GreenLight.ai, Independently, and Airtm.

Breaking Down Enterprise Barriers

For too long, enterprises have tried to apply the standards of traditional contingent talent solutions to the inherently different structure of flexible workforce providers, resulting in friction, inefficiency, and increased risk.

"The issue isn't that flexible talent solutions can't meet enterprise needs; it's that they are being evaluated against the wrong framework," said Matthew Mottola, CEO of Human Cloud. "Business teams need speed and agility, while contingent programs focus on risk mitigation and compliance. This conflict has driven business units to find 'creative' workarounds, resulting in widespread rogue spend, significant financial liability, and millions in unnecessary markups."

This disconnect creates barriers between both parties. Companies don’t know who can do what. Solutions don’t have a full picture on needed requirements. Thus, business teams continue to embrace flexible talent solutions that fall outside of approved vendor channels, exposing more risk from rogue spend.

Expanding Flexible Talent Across The Enterprise

“Enterprises want flexible talent, but the hybrid nature of gig, freelance, fractional, and increasingly AI agents pushes against 50+ years of norms,” said Tony Buffum, CoFounder and former CHRO. “Whether Stanley, GE, or any F500, they need more ‘easy buttons’, and they need an easy way to see that solutions will be able to meet their expectations. The Provider Ecosystem is one big easy button, of many easy buttons across the Human Cloud Portfolio.”

The Provider Ecosystem is a core component of the Human Cloud Platform. It connects solutions to providers through certifications, each verifying an exact requirement enterprises need when scaling their external workforce.

For Enterprises:

Companies can see in seconds or proactively search and filter for solutions that have the relevant certifications they need within their various requirements—such as the IC verification certification through Independently, or the VMS compatibility with Beeline—accelerating the vetting process from months to minutes.

“It’s imperative for companies to integrate alternative talent platforms into their portfolio of talent options,” said Brian Hoffmeyer, SVP at Beeline, the leading VMS that recently acquired flexible workforce platform MBO Partners. “At Beeline, we’re able to provide a system of record for all forms of contract labor and non-employee expenditures, and we’re excited to see how Human Cloud can help our enterprise customers find and vet flexible talent solutions that fit their standards.”

For Flexible Talent Solutions:

Solutions can find and add certifications that show their comprehensive coverage of an enterprise’s contingent talent requirements—such as Wripple attaining GreenLight.ai’s Enterprise Coverage Certification.

“Wripple has a proven track record delivering phenomenal enterprise-grade marketing talent to large brands,” said Jason Posel, CEO, GreenLight.ai, “and GreenLight provides the classification, compliance, and payment infrastructure that allows enterprises to engage that talent at scale with confidence - exactly what Human Cloud’s Provider Ecosystem is built to highlight.”

By bringing transparency to the entire enterprise decision making process, business teams can more easily use the flexible talent solutions they love, while contingent teams can help business leaders embrace the solutions they trust.

How To Get Involved

Solutions can find, apply to, and add their current partners today at https://app.humancloud.com/app-store

Enterprises can filter their search by certifications in the advanced analytics view on the Human Cloud Platform at https://app.humancloud.com/

