The Flexible Talent Transformation: Human Cloud Pod Joins WRKdefined Network to Lead the Era of the Flexible Workforce

Joining WRKdefined allows us to scale our global presence tenfold as we help companies navigate the shift from rigid structures to agile, flexible talent.” — Tony Buffum, Chief Strategy Officer

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By 2027, over 50% of the U.S. workforce is projected to operate under flexible, independent models. As organizations move away from rigid, full-time structures toward agile, project-based talent, the need for expert guidance has never been higher.

To meet this demand, the Human Cloud Podcast, the #1 global voice for the flexible workforce, has officially joined the WRKdefined Podcast Network. With more than 6,000 episodes produced, nearly 3 million social followers across the network, and more than 500,000 monthly impressions, WRKdefined is the hub for voices driving meaningful change in today’s workplace. This partnership combines Human Cloud’s deep expertise in flexible work with WRKdefined’s expansive media ecosystem, creating the definitive destination for leaders navigating the modern talent landscape.

“As AI forces companies to accelerate their long-overdue need for a flexible workforce, they are still struggling to grapple with the chaotic mess that is the flexible talent ecosystem,” said Tony Buffum, Chief Strategy Officer of Human Cloud. “We exist to make the selection process easier. Whether via the podcast showing them what’s possible, or the platform cutting the vetting process from months to minutes, joining WRKdefined allows us to scale our global presence tenfold.”

The New Frontier of Flexible Talent

Human Cloud has been leading the shift to the flexible workforce since as early as 2018, when Buffum and Mottola helped Microsoft and Stanley Black & Decker scale their flexible talent programs. In 2025, Human Cloud’s Market Map became the standard for visualizing the top 20% of industry solutions, while Human Cloud’s platform now connects over 2,000 companies a month to the right solutions—from marketplaces to EORs.

This strategic move extends Human Cloud’s influence across three critical areas:

1: The Global Hub for Flexibility: The partnership solidifies Human Cloud as the primary source for everything regarding flexible talent. From the best marketplaces to the right classification strategies, under WRKdefined, Human Cloud now has access to the broader talent ecosystem.

2: Showcasing Elite Solutions: As companies pivot from traditional contingent solutions to more dynamic talent platforms, Human Cloud will use the WRKdefined network to highlight the best-in-class technologies and strategies currently shaping the industry.

3: Democratizing High-Level Access: Human Cloud prides itself on guests “reserved for boardrooms or expert networks.” “The podcast was born from the realization that conversations move the needle more than anything else, and we could get people like you, Tony, to come on the podcast without paying your expert network rate,” said Matthew Mottola, CEO. “WRKdefined just means more of the best founders, executives, and business leaders.”

Data-Driven Agility: Why Now?

The workforce is undergoing a structural transformation that favors the "Human Cloud" over traditional employment:

> Stagnant Traditional Hiring: The traditional staffing industry is projected to grow by only 2% this year, while the flexible talent market continues to expand.

> The Rise of the Independent Professional: There has been a 350% increase in job seekers identifying as independent in recent quarters.

> Enterprise Adoption: 80% of companies now supplement layoffs with contractors, and 40% cite hiring more contractors specifically to replace full-time roles.

“At WRKdefined, we focus on the most impactful shifts in how work gets done,” said William Tincup, Co-Founder of WRKdefined. “The shift to flexible, independent talent is the most significant change of our generation. Human Cloud has been at the forefront of this movement, and having them in our network provides our audience with the blueprint they need to thrive in a decentralized world.”

About Human Cloud & WRKdefined

> Human Cloud helps companies find and deploy the right flexible talent solutions in minutes instead of months. We automate discovery, compliance, and orchestration across 1,000+ workforce platforms—so business teams move fast, procurement teams stay in control, and rogue contractor spend turns into a strategic advantage. Visit us at App.HumanCloud.com

> WRKdefined Podcast Network is a leading destination for conversations shaping the modern world of work. Home to more than 70 active podcasts, the network spans leadership, mental health, HR technology, payroll, culture, and the realities of modern work. WRKdefined curates and amplifies voices that bring real value to practitioners, operators, and leaders. Learn more at www.wrkdefined.com.

Why Human Cloud Exists

