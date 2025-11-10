Natural Resources Police Issue Citations in 2025 Black Bear Hunt

November 10, 2025

Maryland black bear, photo by Mitch Adolph, submitted to the 2023 Maryland DNR photo contest.

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) took action to stop illegal hunting during the state’s annual black bear hunt, held Oct. 20-25 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. Officers cited several individuals for one or more violations including hunting without a license or without a black bear permit, illegally targeting bears over bait, and hunting with rifles while prohibited from possessing firearms.

While baiting for white-tailed deer on private property is legal in Maryland, baiting bears is prohibited and is a tightly-controlled aspect of the annual weeklong black bear hunt. Due to the nature of the hunt, targeting bears must take place 150 yards or more from a baited location, and if hunting a location previously baited for deer, 10 days must pass after all bait has been removed. Hunters that violate the baiting law for black bears can face up to $1,500 for a first offense and up to $4,000 for a second offense.

For the 2025 black bear hunt, 1,050 hunters were randomly selected by lottery to partake and could target the species on public or private lands. Prospective hunters can find more information about bear management in Maryland on the Department of Natural Resource website and can purchase a license and enter the annual black bear hunt lottery on the department’s licensing portal. Hunters must comply with all Maryland conservation laws, which are strictly enforced by NRP patrols throughout the season.

During the 2025 black bear hunt, police charged the following:

On October 20, a 37-year-old man from Sabillasville was found illegally hunting over bait on private property in Washington County.

NRP officers observed the man hunting with a rifle about 30 yards from a site baited with a corn feeder, pumpkins, soybeans, apples, and baked confectionery goods. One citation was issued for hunting black bears with the aid of bait, punishable by a maximum fine of $1,500.

On October 20, a 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, both of Taneytown, were found illegally hunting over bait on private property in Allegany County.

NRP officers observed both individuals hunting inside a box blind in close proximity to separate sites that were baited with corn, bread, and wafer candies. The baited locations ranged from 40 to 80 yards from the blind where both individuals were found hunting. Both were issued one citation each for hunting black bears with the aid of bait. Each can face a maximum fine of $1,500 if convicted.

On October 20, a 61-year-old Middle River man was found illegally hunting black bear both without a permit and over bait on private property in Allegany County.

NRP officers observed the individual hunting from a tree stand armed with a crossbow and a hunting revolver (barrel length greater than six inches) approximately 10 yards from a baited site containing fresh red apples, a sugary mixture smeared on a log, and a bucket of whole kernel corn. The man told officers that he was hunting deer, however he was issued citations for hunting bear without a permit, hunting black bears over bait, possession of firearms while bowhunting for deer, and failure to wear fluorescent orange. If convicted on all four charges, the man could face a maximum of $6,000 in total fines.

On October 20, a 66-year-old man from Smithsburg was found illegally hunting over bait on private property in Frederick County.

NRP officers observed the individual hunting from a ladder stand approximately 20 yards from where a game feeder had previously hung, while remnants of corn kernels were still present and had not been removed within the required 10 days necessary to hunt black bears. The man was issued one citation for attempting to hunt black bears with the aid of bait, punishable by a maximum fine of $1,500 if convicted.

On October 21, a 36-year-old male and a 58-year-old male, both of Frederick, were cited for bear hunting with rifles while prohibited from owning firearms after being discovered by police on public land in Washington County.

NRP officers on routine patrol observed two individuals returning to their parked vehicle within Indian Springs Wildlife Management Area, which is managed by the Department of Natural Resources. While legally licensed to hunt bears in Maryland, both individuals were found to have prior convictions which disqualified them from possessing firearms. Both rifles were confiscated – a bolt-action Savage .308 rifle and a bolt-action Savage .30-06 rifle – and charges were issued to each for possession of firearms while disqualified and illegal possession of ammunition. If convicted on both charges, the individuals could face up to four years imprisonment and/or $4,000 in maximum fines.

On October 23, a 38-year-old man from Hagerstown was found illegally hunting over bait on private property near Indian Springs Wildlife Management Area in Washington County.

An NRP officer observed an individual, who was not wearing orange, carrying a loaded .350 Legend rifle while pulling a sled with two empty bags of apple-corn, and two large jugs partially full of molasses near an area already baited with apples. The man was issued one citation for attempting to hunt black bears with the aid of bait, and another for not wearing fluorescent orange, each charge punishable by a maximum fine of $1,500 if convicted.

On October 24, a 20-year-old man from Orchard Beach was found illegally hunting over bait on private property in Frederick County.

NRP officers made contact with two individuals leaving the baited property, one of whom admitted to hunting for bear over a location baited with corn, and the other who was legally pursuing deer. Officers inspected the ladder stand in which the individual was hunting from, and found corn kernels and signs of recent game foraging about 40 yards from the stand. While the individual was hunting on a valid bear permit, he did not possess an active 2025 hunting license, and was cited for hunting black bears over bait and failure to obtain a hunting license, punishable by a maximum of $3,000 in fines if convicted on both charges.

On October 24, a 28-year-old Essex man and a 66-year-old man from Westminster were found illegally hunting over bait on private property in Allegany County.

NRP officers observed the two individuals hunting from a box blind approximately 40 yards from a bait pile where corn, apples, and a mineral liquid were found. Citations were then issued to both men for hunting black bear with the aid of bait and can face up to $1,500 in fines if convicted.